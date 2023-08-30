Renfe Puts More Than Two Million Train Seats On Sale For Travellers Returning From Summer Holidays

By Chris King • 30 August 2023 • 0:07
Image of Renfe train.
Credit: Twitter@Renfe
RENFE has put more than 2 million seats up for sale this week for all travellers returning from their summer holidays.
The places are available on all of the operator’s AVE, Avlo, Alvia, Euromed, Intercity, Avant and Regional trains, with the company increasing the places on offer on the most demanded lines.
As explained in a statement from the company this Tuesday, August 29, these reinforcements are concentrated especially on arrivals in Madrid and Barcelona, with an extra 6,624 seats put on sale. A total of 16 double-composition trains will also be in operation.
The same applies to the areas that form part of the Mediterranean arc. During this summer, the corridors with the highest supply and demand have been those linking Madrid with the Costa Brava, Costa del Sol and the Levante region.
In addition to these extra seats for Renfe’s summer return operation, the train company has scheduled Avant and Regional trains until September 3 to perform more than 5,000 trips with more than 1.3 million seats.
A tweet from Renfe today read: ‘Renfe offers more than 2 million seats on its trains this week for the return operation During this summer, the corridors with the greatest supply and demand have been those that link Madrid with the Costa Brava, the Costa del Sol and those of Levante’.
The mobility of these passengers will be, above all, on trains originating on the coast, as well as in those destinations where events of interest, festivals or celebrations have been held.
This device to increase seats in rail transport contributes to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number 13 (Climate Action), which calls for urgent measures to combat climate change and its effects.
Renfe highlighted the fact that the millions of seats offered: ‘are equivalent to tens of thousands of private vehicles’, travelling on the roads.
Renfe insisted that as a result, this avoids the spread of: ‘thousands of tons of CO2 into the atmosphere’, thanks to the renewable electric energy with Green Certificate that propels its trains.
