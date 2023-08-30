The 5 Most Luxurious Spanish Homes of the Summer Still Up for Grabs

By Anna Ellis • 30 August 2023 • 15:45

idealista's winner, Seaside Serenity in Roses. Image idealista.

Can you believe that most of us daydream about living in luxurious homes we might not be able to afford?

It’s a common summer hobby!

Once again, this summer has had us all on idealista, drooling over the grandest estates, charming mansions, and even regal palaces and idealista has been hard at work, gathering a collection of properties that are worth more than a million euros and have been the apple of its users’ eyes in recent months.

Guess where the hottest spots are? You got it – Catalonia and the Community of Madrid are taking the lead when it comes to the most clicked-on homes.

And surprise, surprise! There’s even an enchanting Extremaduran countryside escape that managed to sneak into the top 5.

Coming in at number 5, idealista has confirmed its Extremadura’s Rustic Gem in Jarandilla de la Vega, Caceres.

Here’s a treat from Extremadura – a stunning country estate that’s as enchanting as it sounds. With its own orchard, vineyard, olive grove, and picturesque pond, this 1,257 m2 beauty boasts 14 bedrooms. The asking price? A cool €3M.

4 – Tee-side Retreat in Ciudalgolf, Madrid.

Fancy living by the green? This gem sits in a golf course community just a stone’s throw from Madrid. Offering a spacious 650 m2 and 6 bedrooms, it’s listed at €1,580,000 which is a bargain for the tranquillity it promises.

3 – Lofted Luxury in La Moraleja.

Our beloved Madrid residential area secures another spot in the top chart. This time, it’s a charming duplex penthouse that’s turning heads. Featuring 4 bedrooms spread across 258 m2, it comes with a friendly price of €1.2M.

2 – La Moraleja’s Villa Delight.

Ah, La Moraleja! One of Madrid’s swankiest neighbourhoods, where homes come with a ‘luxury’ label by default. With its generous 480m2 space and 6 bedrooms, it’s worth every bit of its €2,950,000 price tag. No wonder it’s a hot pick among real estate enthusiasts!

1 – Seaside Serenity in Roses.

Imagine having your very own haven by the sea, complete with a direct path to the cosy Cala Calitjà on the Costa Brava. This 226-square-metre paradise boasts 6 bedrooms and a woodland cabin – all yours for a price tag of €2,900,000.

Do you think there is a more luxurious property on the market that should make it on the list?