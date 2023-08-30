Two Bodies Found Off Fuengirola Coast

By John Ensor • 30 August 2023 • 10:18

The Salvamar Alnitak Maritime Rescue vessel. Credit: SalvamentoMaritimo/Twitter.com

Two bodies have been discovered in the sea near Fuengirola, Málaga.

Security forces reported the find on Tuesday, August 29, stating that the deceased are not the two young Argentines who recently went missing while paddle surfing in the area, according to El Confidencial.

Unrelated To Missing Paddle Surfers

According to local media, the bodies found off the coast of Fuengirola on Tuesday bear no physical resemblance to the two young Argentines who disappeared last Sunday. One theory that is being considered is that the deceased are believed to be migrants who had travelled by boat.

Ongoing Search for Missing Duo

Emergency services have been searching for the missing young men, aged 29 and 34, since Monday. The search is focused off the coast of Torrox, on the Eastern Costa del Sol, while the bodies were found in Fuengirola, on the Western Costa del Sol.

The paddle surfboard and mate pipe belonging to the missing young men were found early evening on Monday, August 28. These items were some distance off the coast of Malaga and were collected by the Salvamar Hamal Maritime Rescue vessel. The materials have been handed over to the Judicial Police for further investigation.

A statement posted on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Maritime Rescue said: ‘The paddle surf board was located by a sailboat yesterday at 6:43 pm, 15 miles southeast of Malaga and was picked up by the Salvamar Alnitak Maritime Rescue vessel, which transferred it to #Malaga . The search for the 2 missing persons continues with maritime and air means.’

The young men had gone paddle surfing early on Sunday to watch the sunrise. They ventured out on a day with a yellow alert due to strong northerly winds, which led to numerous incidents in the province of Malaga. Maritime Rescue is coordinating the search and has issued notices to vessels navigating in the area.