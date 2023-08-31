DGT Issue €200 Fine for This

By John Ensor • 31 August 2023 • 11:05
Driving in poor visibility.
Credit: Sergey Zaykov/Shutterstock.com
Driving with a burnt-out light is not just dangerous, it could also set you back a considerable amount.
In an effort to reinforce the importance of road safety, the Spanish Direccion General de Trafico (DGT) has made it clear that this violation comes with a hefty fine of €200, according to Nuis Diario, Thursday, August 31.
Visibility on the road is crucial to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of all road users. Cars are equipped with various lighting systems to provide adequate visibility in low-light conditions or darkness. Yet, these lights are often taken for granted, leading drivers to cruise with a burnt-out headlight unknowingly.
Besides the critical role of visibility, it’s a legal requirement to maintain your vehicle’s lights. Failure to do so can result in a fine. ‘A driver who drives with a fused headlight on his vehicle is fined up to €200,’ states the DGT. This offence, however, does not lead to licence penalty points.
The fine applies to all mandatory lights on a vehicle. Whether it’s an indicator, dipped beam, brake light, or number plate light, driving with any of these lights out is grounds for a fine. In short, it does not matter which light. Driving on the road with any of these lights out is grounds for a fine and the amount of the fine is fixed, adds the DGT.
If you’re caught without your lights on in conditions of reduced visibility, the penalty remains the same. The list of compulsory lights for a vehicle includes.
The DGT also clarifies what’s not allowed. ‘It is forbidden to install on cars more lights than those authorised, expressly prohibiting the use of unauthorised paints or luminous or reflective devices.’ Also, a vehicle should only use approved bulbs. For instance, if the car is certified for halogen-dipped beam bulbs, replacing them with LED bulbs without proper approval is not allowed.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
