Euro Makeover: Your Vote, Your Money!

By John Ensor • 31 August 2023 • 9:07

euro bank notes. Credit: Per Bengtsson/Shutterstock.com

What will the future of European currency look like? The design of Spain’s euro banknotes is up for a transformative change, and you can have a say in it.

On Thursday, August 31, the European Central Bank (ECB) is concluding a public poll that allows people to vote on the design of new euro banknotes. The current designs, signed by Mario Draghi, the ECB President at the turn of the century, have remained unchanged since 2002. This is a rare opportunity for public input on a design that circulates throughout Europe, writes OK Diario.

A Nod To Unity And Diversity

The proposed theme, according to the ECB’s website, is ‘Our Europe, ourselves’. It celebrates both individual and collective life in Europe. ‘Each banknote could have an image representing our human individuality alongside symbols of our common European values and aspirations,’ the website states. ‘Communicate’, for example, could feature a human mouth along with symbols of freedom of expression and linguistic diversity.

Nature And Sustainability

Another theme up for consideration is ‘Rivers: Europe’s waters of life’. This concept is inspired by European landscapes and aims to combine natural wonders with broader themes of interconnectedness and sustainability. It’s a nod to Europe’s rich environmental heritage and a call for future conservation.

Democracy In Focus

Democracy will also be a key theme in the new designs. A banknote representing democracy could feature images such as the European Parliament, the voting process (depicted by a hand), or a European seascape with a beach. ‘Where every grain of sand matters, just as every European citizen counts,’ the ECB suggests. This theme resonates with the democratic values that are at the core of the European Union.

The Future Of European Currency

The poll ends today, and the new designs will be signed by the current ECB President, Christine Lagarde. In a few years, these new banknotes will circulate throughout Europe, offering a fresh representation of the Union’s evolving identity. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this historic change.