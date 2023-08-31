Europe’s Biggest Vertical Mural “Les Rivages de Almunecar” Shines with Charm

By Anna Ellis • 31 August 2023 • 14:52

Europe's Biggest Vertical Mural "Les Rivages de Almunecar". Image: Carmen Duran

Imagine a vibrant splash of art that spans across three towering 12-story buildings, creating a stunning tapestry of colours and images.

That’s the magic of “Les Rivages de Almunecar,” a masterpiece that now graces the Velilla area.

And, amazingly, it was completed in an astonishingly quick three months, thanks to the talents of the incredible artist Jose Rios!

Spread over a whopping 6,000 square meters, this mural isn’t just art, it’s a marvel that brings a sense of openness to the landscape while cleverly concealing the massive size of these buildings.

Within its strokes, you’ll discover delightful scenes like a carefree dog strolling along the beach, the graceful silhouette of a woman, the rhythmic waves of the sea, and the shimmering embrace of golden sand.

But, “Les Rivages de Almunecar” isn’t just about aesthetics.

It’s a part of a much grander vision, one that embraces sustainability and our precious environment. It’s a star attraction within “Le Grand Large,” a luxurious housing development that takes eco-friendliness to a whole new level.

How, you ask?

Well: Le Grand Large is leading the charge against climate change by harnessing the power of the sun. With a whopping 1,200 square meters of solar panels, these villas are set to embrace 100 per cent solar electricity, waving goodbye to those pesky CO2 emissions.

Heated swimming pools, relaxing jacuzzis, snazzy electric vehicle chargers, and energy-efficient LED lighting are all part of this green dream. And guess what? Not a single whiff of CO2 will escape into the air, thanks to their nifty self-consumption solar park.

But it’s not just about being green. Le Grand Large is a haven of serenity, with jaw-dropping sea views, roomy terraces perfect for unwinding, and lush tropical gardens that transport you to paradise.

Whether you’re all about modern elegance or you lean toward a more traditional vibe, the resort has got you covered with its six villa models.

Michel Dupey, the mastermind behind Les Rivages, can’t contain his excitement about this stunning mural. With a grateful nod to Jose Rios, he marvels at how this artwork isn’t just a visual feast; it’s a living testament to their commitment to sustainability and crafting unforgettable experiences for villa owners.

He proudly notes that this artistic masterpiece is also nurturing Almunecar’s cultural and eco-friendly identity.

As the cherry on top, Anil—the construction company—is tirelessly working to unveil these remarkable villas by spring 2024.

So there you have it, a colossal mural that’s both a testament to artistry and a beacon of sustainability.

A true friend to Almunecar, painting a brighter, greener future one stroke at a time.