By Aaron Hindhaugh • 31 August 2023 • 9:00

An outside view of Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that top Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat has once again been left out of Fiorentina’s matchday squad amid his desire to leave.

Man United has been looking to bolster not just their starting lineup this summer, but also their entire squad depth because that was something that went against them last term, the lack of options Erik ten Hag had to call upon as the season matured.

Last season, only 10 outfield players started more than 20 league games for Man United (FBRef) which shows how few options Ten Hag had to call upon and now with injuries to key players such as Luke Shaw and Mason Mount, the Red Devils must be active in the coming hours and days.

Amrabat is waiting for Man United move

Those two major injury blows appear to have kickstarted Man United into gear with moves for both Marc Cucurella and Pierre Emile Hojbjerg said to now be on the cards for Ten Hag who has previous history with the latter from their time together at Bayern Munich II.

While Hojbjerg has indeed been offered to Man United and the two parties have been given the green light to hold direct talks, he is certainly not the only midfield option on Erik ten Hag’s shopping list in these final few days because Amrabat has been a long-term target.

Sofyan Amrabat again won’t be part of Fiorentina squad for the game vs Rapid Wien, decision made. ⛔️🇲🇦 #MUFC He won’t train with 1st squad or play — he only wanted to wait for Man United since end of June. Fiorentina, still waiting for United bid. https://t.co/yx4RoIWmqN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2023

The Moroccan international is seemingly doing everything he can to force through a transfer to Man United this summer with the midfielder currently training away from the first team at Fiorentina and by himself in what is a big indication the Italian outfit want him sold.

Ten Hag desperate for a new midfielder

For the third game in a row, Romano has revealed that Amrabat has been excluded from Fiorentina’s matchday squad, this time against Rapid Wien in the Europa Conference League, showing that they don’t need him and won’t jump through hoops to please the midfield ace.

Man United are against the clock and tough competition with the window closing on September 1st, while Liverpool are said to be seriously interested in signing the Qatar World Cup sensation as they look to bolster their still rocky and newly established engine room.