By Aaron Hindhaugh • 31 August 2023 • 9:15

A flag with Manchester United's badge blowing in the wind. Credit: bodrumsurf/Shutterstock.com

Manchester United Women are set to pip Liverpool to the signing of Women’s World Cup Golden Boot winner, Hinata Miyazawa.

The Red Devils have started to move pretty impressively in recent weeks in the transfer market after a slow and pretty sad state of affairs as they lost Ona Batlle and Alessia Russo on free transfers, but they’ve now managed to recruit Geyse, Gemma Evans, Emma Watson and Evie Rabjohn.

Following on from the Women’s World Cup out in Australia, the transfer market has become very hectic and will only get more chaotic as deadline day closes in, and Man United are taking advantage of the stage players performed on down under as they are targeting one of the biggest stars.

Man United set to sign Miyazawa

According to reports, Man United have edged ahead in the race for Japanese international Miyazawa who is a free agent this summer after she left Mynavi Sendai, meaning she is one of the most exciting and lucrative players unattached to the club with the season closing in.

The Women’s Super League is set to kick off in just over four weeks, meaning that new signings are of paramount importance because the longer players have with their new teams the more likely they are to gel and set up a great connection on the pitch as soon as possible.

Update:

According to @atafball, Manchester United is trying to beat Liverpool to the signing of Japanese 🇯🇵 player Hinata Miyazawa. https://t.co/M6RJ86Qa31 — Soccerdonna (@soccerdonna) August 29, 2023

While this is great news for Man United, their fans and Marc Skinner, it’s a sickening blow for their WSL rivals and Matt Beard who were the ones originally said to be in pole position to land the Japanese superstar, but have seemingly taken to long in their approach.

Liverpool to miss out on top transfer target

Also, the fact that Man United are able to offer Champions League football – the first time in the club’s history – has seemingly been a huge part in Miyazawa’s decision to snub Liverpool in favour of a move to ply her trade at Leigh Village for at least the next season.

The World Cup is always a place for at least one or two players to announce themselves on the global stage because so many people are watching and Miyazawa certainly did that as she netted five times as Japan got to the quarter-finals and put in one of the best displays of the summer when they beat eventual winners, Spain, 4-0 in the group stages.