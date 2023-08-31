Manchester United See Latest Blockbuster Bid Rejected

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 31 August 2023 • 13:30

A flag with Manchester United's badge blowing in the wind. Credit: bodrumsurf/Shutterstock.com

Manchester United have finally made a move in the midfield market for Sofyan Amrabat, but it was a lowball offer that’s been rejected.

Erik ten Hag is adamant about signing a new left-back and central midfielder before the September 1st deadline with Marc Cucurella seemingly the top defensive option for Man United with a straight loan deal being discussed as a way of getting the Spaniard to Old Trafford.

The midfield situation is far less unclear with all of Pierre Emile Hojbjerg, Ryan Gravenberch and Amrabat all heavily tipped to join Man United this summer, although the latter is seemingly the one right at the top of Ten Hag’s wanted list following his solid season in Serie A and also World Cup with Morocco.

Man United see offer rejected for Amrabat

It’s believed that Amrabat has a price tag on his head of around £25 million which is certainly a bargain considering how much other players such as Cole Palmer and Romeo Lavia are costing Chelsea this transfer window, and the wealth of experience and versatility Amrabat can offer Man United, it’s a deal multiple clubs should be all over.

Amrabat has been training away from the Fiorentina first team in recent days and has also not been included in any of the previous three matchday squads as he goes in search of forcing through a move to the Premier League, and more specifically, Man United.

Detail of the #MUFC loan offer for Amrabat: €2m payable in two €1m instalments. But a break clause, effective in January, would come prior to 2nd instalment. As such only a derisory €1m would be guaranteed. Fiorentina understandably rejected it https://t.co/fzsIVE5m8E — James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) August 30, 2023

However, as things stand he will be staying in Florence instead of living in Manchester because the Champions League contestants have certainly lowballed Fiorentina with their opening offer which was a loan offer that would only guarantee the Serie A side €1 million.

A loan deal not going to do it for Fiorentina

The whole package could have risen to €2 million if certain clauses were met over the season, but even that is an insulting offer for someone so talented and crucial to Fiorentina in recent seasons, so that was knocked back very swiftly and reportedly don’t want to discuss any loan offers moving forward.

This lowball offer was seemingly down to the fact Man United are hamstrung by Financial Fair Play regulations, meaning that they can’t go out and afford Amrabat’s £25 million price tag, so a loan deal suits them better, but Fiorentina want cash upfront to improve their own squad.