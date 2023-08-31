Manchester United See Latest Blockbuster Bid Rejected

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 31 August 2023 • 13:30
A flag with Manchester United's badge blowing in the wind.
Credit: bodrumsurf/Shutterstock.com
Manchester United have finally made a move in the midfield market for Sofyan Amrabat, but it was a lowball offer that’s been rejected.
Erik ten Hag is adamant about signing a new left-back and central midfielder before the September 1st deadline with Marc Cucurella seemingly the top defensive option for Man United with a straight loan deal being discussed as a way of getting the Spaniard to Old Trafford.
The midfield situation is far less unclear with all of Pierre Emile Hojbjerg, Ryan Gravenberch and Amrabat all heavily tipped to join Man United this summer, although the latter is seemingly the one right at the top of Ten Hag’s wanted list following his solid season in Serie A and also World Cup with Morocco.
It’s believed that Amrabat has a price tag on his head of around £25 million which is certainly a bargain considering how much other players such as Cole Palmer and Romeo Lavia are costing Chelsea this transfer window, and the wealth of experience and versatility Amrabat can offer Man United, it’s a deal multiple clubs should be all over.
Amrabat has been training away from the Fiorentina first team in recent days and has also not been included in any of the previous three matchday squads as he goes in search of forcing through a move to the Premier League, and more specifically, Man United.
Detail of the #MUFC loan offer for Amrabat: €2m payable in two €1m instalments. But a break clause, effective in January, would come prior to 2nd instalment. As such only a derisory €1m would be guaranteed. Fiorentina understandably rejected it https://t.co/fzsIVE5m8E
— James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) August 30, 2023
Detail of the #MUFC loan offer for Amrabat: €2m payable in two €1m instalments. But a break clause, effective in January, would come prior to 2nd instalment. As such only a derisory €1m would be guaranteed. Fiorentina understandably rejected it https://t.co/fzsIVE5m8E
— James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) August 30, 2023
However, as things stand he will be staying in Florence instead of living in Manchester because the Champions League contestants have certainly lowballed Fiorentina with their opening offer which was a loan offer that would only guarantee the Serie A side €1 million.
The whole package could have risen to €2 million if certain clauses were met over the season, but even that is an insulting offer for someone so talented and crucial to Fiorentina in recent seasons, so that was knocked back very swiftly and reportedly don’t want to discuss any loan offers moving forward.
This lowball offer was seemingly down to the fact Man United are hamstrung by Financial Fair Play regulations, meaning that they can’t go out and afford Amrabat’s £25 million price tag, so a loan deal suits them better, but Fiorentina want cash upfront to improve their own squad.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Qualified and experienced journalist covering all aspects of news and sport. Specialist in both Men's and Women's football with increasing coverage of golf and tennis.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.