By Aaron Hindhaugh • 31 August 2023 • 13:00

Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium. image: wikipedia

Manchester United Women have announced that international defender Maria Thorisdottir has left the club and joined Brighton on a permanent basis.

Thorisdottir has had a very fruitful and interesting career both on and off the pitch as she spent time plying he trade out in Norway, before enjoying three and a half years with one of the most successful Women’s teams in English history, Chelsea before injuries and a falling out saw her out of the door.

The Norway international was then handed a lifeline by Marc Skinner and Man United who brought her to Leigh Village and immediately made her an important cog in their machine as she made 45 appearances during her time with the Red Devils and also netted once.

Man United sell Thorisdottir to Brighton

However, Thorisdottir has not pigeonholed herself into one avenue during her impressive career as back in 2012, the defender retired from professional football to focus on a career in elite handball back in her native Norway, with that spanning two years before then returning back to elite level football with no issues.

She is now set to embark on the next stage of her career with a move to the south coast with Brighton awaiting the versatile star who can play in both defense and midfield, although it hasn’t been announced how much the Seagulls paid Man United for her services.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Maria Thorisdottir, subject to necessary regulatory processes. ✍ #BHAFC — Brighton & Hove Albion Women (@BHAFCWomen) August 30, 2023

After a season of fighting relegation and finishing second bottom in the WSL, Brighton know they must address their issues this summer and head into the new campaign, otherwise, they could drop out of the top division come next May, and Thorisdottir’s experience will be invaluable for the Seagulls as head coach Melissa Phillips alluded to following the defender’s arrival.

No news of a potential replacement

She said: “Maria brings a wealth of experience to our team, both as an international with Norway and from her spells at the top level in the WSL with Chelsea and Manchester United.

“We are really excited about the opportunity with Maria and look forward to getting the best out of her.”

There have been no obvious links suggesting Man United are looking to replace Thorisdottir this summer, althgouh if they receive a lump of cash from Arsenal for a potential Mary Earps transfe rthat could change very quickly.