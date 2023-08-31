Puzzle Solutions Edition 1991

By Eugenia • 31 August 2023 • 10:07

WORD SPIRAL

1 Veil; 2 Lamb; 3 Bung; 4 Gawp; 5 Peck; 6 Kerb; 7 Bald; 8 Dart; 9 Tank; 10 Keen; 11 Nous; 12 Seal; 13 Loot; 14 Tell; 15 Lisp; 16 Pawn. DOWNING

QUICK QUIZ

1 Onyx; 2 A bird; 3 Terence Rattigan; 4 International Business Machines; 5 Ravens; 6 The One Thousand Guineas; 7 A pig; 8 Rasputin; 9 Larkin; 10 Jupiter.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Successive; 7 Inner; 8 Records; 10 Pressing; 11 Visa; 13 Rapped; 15 Matter; 17 Toll; 18 Stoppage; 21 Decline; 22 Raise; 23 Anatomists.

Down: 1 Sense; 2 Christen; 3 Errant; 4 Sect; 5 Verdict; 6 Dispirited; 9 Starry-eyed; 12 Ramparts; 14 Pelican; 16 Stream; 19 Amiss; 20 Riot.

QUICK

Across: 1 Maxim; 6 Scale; 9 Magenta; 10 Nippy; 11 Every; 12 Score; 13 Bewitch; 15 Sew; 17 User; 18 Lustre; 19 Broom; 20 Screen; 22 Over; 24 Tad; 25 Mastery; 26 Errol; 27 Cello; 28 Maids; 29 Lockjaw; 30 Islam; 31 Pause.

Down: 2 Abides; 3 Impair; 4 May; 5 Bench; 6 Sternum; 7 Cave; 8 Larder; 12 Scorn; 13 Burst; 14 Weird; 15 Stove; 16 Weary; 18 Local; 19 Bedroom; 21 Caress; 22 Ottawa; 23 Erodes; 25 Mocks; 26 Ella; 28 Map.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Estatua, 5 Jabón, 8 Cream, 9 Lagoons, 10 Chemist, 11 Rooms, 12 Second, 14 Voting, 18 Climb, 20 Adaptar, 22 Maniquí, 23 Gripe, 24 Thyme, 25 Después.

Down: 1 Escoces, 2 Trece, 3 Tambien, 4 Atleta, 5 Jugar, 6 Brócoli, 7 Nests, 13 Chimney, 15 Oranges, 16 Gardens, 17 Varied, 18 Comet, 19 Buque, 21 Tribu.

NONAGRAM

dent, doge, done, dote, duet, dune, gent, gone, neon, node, none, note, nude, tend, toed, tone, tune, nonet, noted, nudge, outed, tenon, toned, tonne, tuned, undue, gunned, tendon, tongue, undone, untune, dungeon, tongued, unguent, unnoted, untuned, OUTGUNNED.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE