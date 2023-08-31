By Anna Ellis • 31 August 2023 • 14:30

Spanish Inheritance & Gift Tax: Your Guide to the Regional Variations. Image: Vitalii Vodolazskyi / Shutterstock.com.

Intrigued by the Fascinating World of Inheritance Tax in Spain?

Inheriting an estate might seem like an exciting windfall, but there’s more to the package than just financial gains.

The inheritance package can include not only valuable assets but also various responsibilities, debts, and yes, taxes.

This interesting twist can even lead beneficiaries to consider whether they want to accept the inheritance at all.

At the heart of these financial considerations is the Inheritance Tax, a fee based on the total value of the inheritance, which covers properties and more. To add to the complexity, the jurisdiction of the tax extends to different autonomous communities, each with its own unique set of rules.

Navigating this maze of rules requires a careful look at your local guidelines to uncover potential exemptions, deductions, or reductions in your tax bill.

If the inheritance involves real estate, whether it’s gifted or bequeathed, get ready for the Urban Land Value Increment Tax, also known as the Municipal Capital Gains Tax.

The responsibility for paying this tax falls on the heirs and recipients themselves.

In an intriguing twist, if the deceased person lived in different places, determining their primary residence in the past five years becomes crucial.

Enter the 1987 Inheritance and Gift Tax Law, which outlines tax percentages ranging from 8.65 per cent to 34 per cent, adjusting according to each community’s specific exemptions. But that’s not all—there are also four relationship categories specified in this law:

Group 1: Reserved for all descendants and adopted kids under 21.

Group 2: Encompassing descendants and adopted children over 21, as well as spouses, ancestors, and adopters.

Group 3: Including siblings, uncles, and nieces.

Group 4: Set aside for cousins and more distant relatives.

Now, let’s take a journey through these tax complexities in various autonomous communities:

Madrid: Since 2017, there’s an impressive 9 per cent reduction available for spouses or direct relatives, resulting in just a 1 per cent tax obligation. Siblings enjoy a 15 per cent deduction, while uncles and nieces benefit from a 10 per cent reduction.

Andalusia: The story of reductions unfolds based on your group:

Groups 1 and 2: Up to one million euros.

Groups 3 and 4: Up to a quarter of a million euros.

Catalonia: The saga of cuts applies to groups 1 and 2:

€100,000, with an additional €12,000 per year until age 21 (up to €196,000).

Spouses: €100,000.

Grandchildren and older descendants: €50,000.

Cohabitation partners (with a two-year history): €50,000.

Ancestors like parents and grandparents: €30,000.

Group 3 peers: €8,000.

Galicia: A substantial €400,000 reduction awaits group 2, with tax rates ranging from 5 per cent to 18 per cent. Disabled members in groups 3 and 4 receive a €300,000 discount.

Valencian Community: Change is in the air, as the 50 per cent cut for group 2 is on its way out, as promised by President Carlos Mazón.

Castilla-La Mancha: Here, groups 1 and 2 enjoy reductions ranging from 100 per cent down to 80 per cent, with a sliding scale for different inheritance amounts.

Castilla y León: Up to €400,000 is deducted for the first two tiers, while victims of gender violence or terrorism enjoy a 99 per cent reduction.

Asturias: For groups 1 and 2, a pleasant exemption exists for estates under €300,000. Agricultural plots receive an impressive 99 per cent rebate, which decreases to 95 per cent for business-related acquisitions.

Canary Islands: Get ready for a tax dance. For groups 1, 2, and 3, a generous 99.9 per cent reduction applies to the first €55,000. Beyond this, reductions vary as amounts increase, ranging from 90 per cent down to 10 per cent.

Aragon: It’s all about customized deductions here:

Spouses and minors: 100 per cent (with conditions).

Children’s main residences: 100 per cent.

Companies or professional businesses: 99 per cent.

Business and employment creators: 30 per cent (with conditions).

Extremadura, Murcia, Cantabria: Generous 99 per cent reductions are in store for groups 1 and 2.

Navarra: Complex reductions involve percentage ranges, with different cuts for various relationships.

Balearic Islands: Following the Valencian model, President Marga Prohens eliminated the tax for specific family connections and introduced substantial reductions for others.

In the realm of inheritances, it’s not just wealth that’s passed down, it’s a story of tax complexities, regional variations, and exemptions that each have their own unique rhythm.