A Friend’s Tribute To Alexandra Avery

By Guest Writer • 01 September 2023 • 17:41

Alexandra and Lee at her Hen Party Credit: Alexandra Avery Facebook

THE very popular Costa del Sol entertainer Alexandra Avery who made a much admired appearance of Channel 5’s Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun is getting married on September 7.

Her close friend and admirer (who also appeared on the programme) Val Williams has shared some of her memories in a long post on Social Media and we are pleased to reproduce her tribute to Alexandra below.

In the 80’s we made friends with ginger haired Pam, who ran a bistro in Pueblo Lopez among other places. She was so proud of her young daughter who was only interested in becoming a performer. Her name was Alexandra Avery and she was the image of her mum.

Alexandra at the time was training at the Barbara Speake Stage School in London, she later had several parts in films, television and entertained on cruise ships until 2003 when she decided to move to Benalmadena as her parents were ‘getting on’ and she wanted to spend quality time with them in their later years.

She soon became a very popular entertainer, singing all over the coast and teaching dance at Stagecoach Theatre Arts School.

Her father; Stuart, to whom she was devoted, drove her round to her gigs and Alex was devastated when he suddenly passed in 2015.

Two years later her Mother had a stroke and for the next five years Alexandra combined her busy schedule with caring for her mother who had lost her speech and was paralyzed on one side, but Alex devoted herself to Pam who sadly, after a second major stroke passed away last year.

Alex fell in love with Lenny and when he died suddenly her whole life was pulled apart, but being the staunch and strong person she is, she had to go on and she did go on.

At the time when they were together Alex was directing her Mania shows at the Salon which sold out each spring.

The shows were packed with wonderfully talented performers, executing dynamic tributes to London’s West End musicals.

When the pandemic came along and entertainers were not being hired, Alex with her initiative set up Keep Fit and Tap Dancing classes which proved very popular.

While others bemoaned the lack of work at that time Alex with her determination continued to keep herself busy.

Alexandra Avery has turned out to be one of the most interesting and talented characters in the area. She has a huge following and works tirelessly performing at various hotels, restaurants and cabaret venues.

She is very much appreciated and loved by so many people and evenings spent enjoying Alexandra’s entertainment are legendary.

There is a happy ending Alex is getting married to Lee Swaffer on September 7 after finding each other over a year ago.

We are all so happy for Alex. She has a huge following and is one of the most charismatic, talented, considerate persons on the coast.

We all wish her well in her forthcoming betrothal.