Discover The Best European Capitals For A Good Night’s Sleep

By Chris King • 01 September 2023 • 17:53

Image of a woman sleeping. Credit: KamilMcnaik/shutterstock.com

New research has revealed the best European capitals for a good night’s sleep, with Andorra’s capital, Andorra la Vella coming out on top.

The study, conducted by BedKingdom.co.uk analysed several factors to determine where the best night’s sleep can be had. They took into account what was the average temperature compared to the ideal sleeping temperature, quietness, and concerns about crime.

It found that Andorra’s capital, Andorra la Vella, was the best European capital for a good night’s sleep. 80 per cent of residents believed the city to be quiet, and just 6.75 per cent of residents had concerns about their home being broken into, meaning it scored well.

That is despite the area’s average temperature year-round being 9.8°C, nearly half of what is believed to be the ideal sleeping temperature of 18.3°C.

Lisbon was in second position

Portugal’s capital, Lisbon, took second place on the list. It sat much closer to the ideal sleeping requirement, with a year-round temperature of 17.5°C. Additionally, 63.14 per cent of residents considered the city quiet, and 22.11 per cent were concerned about their homes being broken into.

Third place on the list went to Helsinki, despite the Finnish capital having a lower year-round temperature than other entries. A total of 76.2 per cent of residents considered the city quiet, and just 15.84 per cent were worried about their homes being broken into.

The Swiss capital of Bern was fourth

Taking fourth place on the list was the Swiss capital of Bern, where 62.5 per cent of residents in the city considered it quiet, while 16.04 per cent worried about their homes being broken into.

It scored well compared to other cities despite having an average temperature of 8.2°C, nearly half the recommended ideal sleeping temperature.

Rounding out the top five was Montenegro’s capital of Podgorica, with 78.95 per cent of residents considering the city quiet. The area has a year-round average temperature of 15.3°C, and 43.66 per cent of people were worried about their homes being broken into.

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson for BedKingdom.co.uk said: ‘It often happens that how easy it is to get a good night’s sleep in an area can be a deciding factor on where to live, among other things’.

They added: ‘People worrying about their home being broken into is likely a result of a high crime rate, so if you’re living with stress about this, and where you live is particularly loud, it may be time to think about moving’.

BedKingdom.co.uk used Numbeo, SleepFoundation, and Weatherbase to produce their final results, according to Lee Beardsley at Journo Research.

Weatherbase was used to find the average year-round temperature in each city, and Numbeo data was taken, which surveyed local residents on the city they lived in.