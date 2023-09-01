British Tourist’s Car Hits Seven In Fuerteventura

By John Ensor • 01 September 2023 • 11:12

A devastating accident involving a British tourist driving a hire car occurred yesterday on the island of Fuerteventura, investigators are examining whether the driver suffered a medical issue.

On Thursday, August 31, a British tourist lost control of a rental car, believed to be a white Dacia Duster, and crashed into a bustling café terrace in Corralejo, Fuerteventura, injuring seven people, including a four-month-old infant, according to the Sun, Friday, September 1.

Immediate Aftermath

reportedly the car was travelling between 50 – 60 mph as it headed towards the crowded terrace. Witnesses rushed to the driver’s door moments after the collision, before hurrying to get help. Five of the injured, including the infant and an 18-year-old woman, sustained severe injuries.

Official Police Statement

Local police chief Jorge Fleitas stated from the scene: ‘A hire car, driven by a person of English origin, lost control of the vehicle in circumstances that are still being investigated.’

Isai Blanco, the mayor of the municipality of La Oliva, which includes Corralejo, said: ‘Our thoughts are with the people affected by this tragic incident. We are working closely with the relevant authorities to try to clarify what happened and offering our support to the victims and their families at this difficult time.’

Injuries And Investigations

The nationalities of the injured are yet to be disclosed. Besides the teenager and the infant, the other critically injured individuals were a 49-year-old woman and two men, aged 40 and 43. A five-year-old girl and two men, aged 44 and 50, were also harmed.

The British driver, whose identity has not been revealed, was hospitalised, and his medical condition remains uncertain. Preliminary tests indicated that he tested negative for both drugs and alcohol.

Ongoing Probe

Last night, investigators were contemplating the likelihood that the driver became confused by the car’s gears or may have experienced a medical issue and lost consciousness while operating the vehicle.

Fuerteventura is the second-largest of Spain’s Canary Islands and is closest to the African mainland.