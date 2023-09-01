€200,000 Heist: ‘Chilean Lances’ Gang Busted in Mallorca

By John Ensor • 01 September 2023 • 14:50

Seized Items. Credit: GuardiaCivil.es

Five individuals were arrested in Mallorca, putting an end to a series of burglaries that had plagued local residents

A report published by the Guardia Civil on Monday, August 28, details how one of the suspects was apprehended at Palma airport, just as he was planning to leave the island. Among his possessions, authorities found several high-end watches, jewellery, and €8,000 in cash. This arrest served as a pivotal moment in the ongoing investigation.

Operation Accelerated

The arrest at the airport accelerated the operation, as there was concern that the remaining gang members might flee. A house in Palma’s Santa Catalina neighbourhood was subsequently searched by the Guardia Civil’s Citizen Security Unit in the Balearic Islands, leading to the arrest of the other four individuals.

Seized Assets

During the house search, officers discovered a treasure trove of stolen goods. Luxury handbags, watches valued between €8,000 and €30,000, jewellery, and methamphetamine were among the items seized. An additional €7,000 in cash was also found, bringing the total value of the recovered assets to over €200,000.

What Are ‘Chilean Lances’?

The term ‘Chilean lances’ refers to a specific type of burglary gang originating from Chile, specialising in robbing occupied homes. This particular gang had been active in the towns of Bendinat, Costa den Blanes, Santa Ponca, and Marratxi.

Investigation Continues

The operation concluded with five arrests and the seizure of goods and money worth over €200,000. These are currently being analysed to identify all potential victims and return their rightful belongings. The Guardia Civil is committed to solving at least 20 more burglaries that are suspected to be the work of this gang.

Legal Proceedings

Four of the arrested individuals have been taken to Palma’s Court of Instruction No. 6 and have been remanded in custody. Legal proceedings are underway, and the court is expected to make a ruling soon.

The Guardia Civil continues its rigorous investigation, aiming to bring justice to the affected residents of Mallorca and ensure community safety.