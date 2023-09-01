Establishments In Portugal Allowed To Charge Extra For Glasses Of Water, Ice, And Cutlery, On One Condition

By Chris King • 01 September 2023 • 18:30
Image of a woman drinking a glass of water.
Credit: goodluz/Shutterstock.com
FOOD and beverage establishments in Portugal have been informed that they can charge for glasses of water, ice and cutlery, on one condition.
AHRESP, the Association of Hotels, Restaurants and Similar Services of Portugal told the Lusa news agency this Friday, September 1, that these will be allowed as long as a notice is displayed near the entrance to inform customers of the practice.
‘Catering and drinking establishments can define, as internal operating rules, the charging of a fee for the use of crockery or other situations that are defined’, explained Ana Jacinto, secretary-general of the AHRESP.
‘However, these internal operating rules must be properly publicised, as well as displayed in a prominent place near the entrance to the establishments, in order to properly inform customers’, she added, in a written note to the news agency.
There are currently restaurants that are charging for the use of crockery when, for example, at a birthday dinner, customers take the cake and use the establishment’s plates, as well as for ice or glasses of water, according to several reports made to Lusa.
‘It is also permitted to charge a fee for the provision of ice or glasses of water, provided that this information is duly identified and defined in the establishment’s price list, which must be made available near the entrance and inside the establishments’, AHRESP clarified.
Since July 2021, hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, and catering establishments have been obliged to provide customers with a container of tap water and sanitised glasses for consumption on the premises, free of charge or at a lower cost than the packaged water made available by the establishments the association also pointed out.
‘If the establishment decides to charge for the glasses of water, it must do so at a lower cost than that charged for the packaged water it also has for consumption in the establishment’, Ana Jacinto further explained. These amounts must be duly identified on the invoice, under the terms of the VAT Code she stressed, as reported by radioregional.pt.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.