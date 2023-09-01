Transfer News: Liverpool Reject MASSIVE £150m Offer For Mo Salah

By Chris King • 01 September 2023 • 17:24

Image of Liverpool FC flag. Credit: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

LIVERPOOL have reportedly turned down a huge offer of £150m that Al-Ittihad made for Mo Salah.

According to David Garrido, the Sky Sports News presenter: ‘Al-Ittihad are not giving up on signing the Liverpool forward. They haven’t ruled out going in with an improved offer. Remember, today they’ve already had a bid of £150m rejected by Liverpool’.

He added: ‘One source has told Sky Sports News that the Saudi club are getting encouragement in certain quarters and a deal can still be done’.

Garrido reiterated what Jurgen Klopp has been saying along on the matter: ‘While they feel they have that encouragement they will try again. For Liverpool’s part, their stance is firm, the player is not for sale, they have no intention of selling’.

Liverpool could be looking at Leroy Sane

However, footballinsider247.com claimed today that the Reds were investigating a possible move for Leroy Sane. The former Manchester City winger is currently in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.

The news outlet suggested that Anfield bosses had identified the German international as ‘a top-tier potential replacement’ should their Egyptian star make the switch to the Saudi Pro League.

Football Insider said: ‘It is believed that the Merseyside giants are actually assessing the market for an A-list replacement for their star man. Sane is firmly on their radar and is regarded as capable of filling Salah’s creative and goalscoring boots after already proving himself in the Premier League for Man City’.

Liverpool have lost key players to Saudi Arabia this summer

Klopp has already lost several key players to the recent Middle East football revolution. His former captain Jordan Henderson is now playing for Al Ettifaq who are coached by his former Reds teammate Steven Gerrard.

Fabinho also accepted a lucrative offer from Al-Ittihad with whom Salah could link up again should Liverpool bow to the pressure from the Saudis. The Brazilian midfielder joined N’Golo Kanté who signed for the club earlier this summer from Chelsea.

The former Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema is also plying his trade with the Saudi outfit. One can only imagine the devastating impact that a forward line consisting of Salah and Benzema could have on opponents.