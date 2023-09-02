Country Music Legend Passes Away At 76

By John Ensor • 02 September 2023 • 10:31

Credit: unclepepin/Shutterstock.com

Following a recent announcement the world says goodbye to the Margaritaville maestro.

Jimmy Buffett, the iconic country music legend, passed away on the evening of September 1, in the company of his loved ones and pets, writes Metro.

A Life Lived Like A Song

A statement shared on his official website said: ‘Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.’

Health Struggles Earlier This Year

In May, Buffett revealed that a scheduled performance with his Coral Reefer Band had to be postponed. He was hospitalised for a medical condition that demanded ‘immediate attention’. The concert, initially set for 20 May at Credit One Stadium in Charleston, was to be rescheduled. All tickets previously bought would be honoured at the new date.

At the time, Buffett personally addressed his fans, saying: ‘Hello my faithful fans in Charleston and beyond. These few words from Mark Twain about life changes, seemed perfect to pass on at this time. “Challenges,” he said, “make life interesting, however overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.”‘

He elaborated on his health, stating: ‘I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all. Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California “winter tour,” and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston.’

Reflecting On Age

Buffett also commented on the challenges of ageing. ‘Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you,’ he said. He assured fans that he would return to the stage as soon as he was fit.

He concluded his message by expressing his deep gratitude for the years of support he had received from his fan base.

A Billionaire’s Legacy

Forbes declared Buffett a billionaire in 2023. His financial portfolio included a $180-million stake in Margaritaville, an estimated $570 million from touring and recording, $140 million in assets like planes and homes, and shares in Berkshire Hathaway. His music catalogue alone was valued at $50 million.

The world has lost a music legend whose life was as captivating as his songs. He leaves behind a legacy that will be cherished for generations to come.