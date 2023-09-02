From Dublin Popstar To Netflix Villain In Spain

By John Ensor • 02 September 2023 • 17:09

Netflix logo Photo credit: Daniel Avram / shutterstock.com

A former Dublin pop sensation has transitioned into a Netflix baddie in Spain. The series, titled ‘Who Is Erin Carter?’ premiered last month.

Peter M. Smith, originally from Drimnagh in Dublin, gained initial fame on ITV’s ‘Popstars The Rivals’ in 2002. This was the same show that catapulted Girls Aloud to stardom, writes Dublin Live.

A Lucky Escape

Smith narrowly missed joining ‘One True Voice’, a rival band on the show, due to being two months over the age limit. His live confession led to an emotional moment with host Davina McCall.

However, this proved fortuitous as the group later disbanded without releasing an album. Smith went on to achieve four top 20 hits with Phixx, a spin-off group he joined shortly after.

Netflix Role

Still active in the music industry, Smith is set to release a new single, ‘Go Insane’, this month. He has also been cast in the Netflix series ‘Who Is Erin Carter?’ created by Jack Lothian and featuring actors like Evan Ahmad, Indica Watson, Sean Teale, Jake Fairbrother, and Ian Burfeld.

The seven-part series revolves around a British expat teacher living in Spain with a murky past that resurfaces following a recent supermarket heist. Smith plays a menacing henchman named Darrell. ‘Its a real privilege to get a chance to do it and to work with some of the talent involved both in front of and behind the camera.’

‘It’s really kind of humbling to see the reaction to the series as we just thought it was going to be a smash and grab, a bit of fun filming it and that was it but thankfully, I was wrong as everyone seems to be watching it which is great,’ he added. Smith is also currently collaborating with an unnamed world-renowned director on a new film in Tenerife.

Preparing For The Role

Smith, once a skilled footballer with St John Bosco, gained six kilograms and underwent combat training to prepare for his role. He also had to manage sharp tools during some risky stunt scenes.

The father of four initially moved to Barcelona for a tech job but continued to pursue his passion for acting, eventually catching the eye of a talent scout while performing in a play.