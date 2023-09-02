Fugitive Arrested At Torremolinos Martial Arts Gym

By John Ensor • 02 September 2023 • 12:31
Fugitive Being extradited back to Germany.
Credit: PoliciaNacional/X
National Police officers have arrested a dangerous fugitive in Torremolinos, Malaga. The individual was wanted under a European Arrest and Surrender Order issued by German authorities for international drug trafficking.
A report Published on Saturday, September 2, by Policia Nacional, told how the arrest took place in a martial arts gym in Torremolinos. The fugitive was part of a criminal network involved in the illegal production of amphetamines and international drug trafficking. After his arrest, he was temporarily held at the Malaga I Penitentiary Centre before being extradited to Germany from Malaga Airport on Thursday, August 31.
The investigation began in May, following information that suggested a fugitive from German justice was in the Malaga coastal area. The individual was suspected of being armed and using false identification to evade capture. Through extensive inquiries, officers found that the suspect was frequenting a martial arts establishment in Torremolinos.
Officers tightened their surveillance on the suspect, discovering that he moved around the city of Torremolinos. They also found that he frequented an establishment specialising in martial arts. The suspect was believed to be armed and was using false documentation to avoid detection.
With the assistance of the Prevention and Reaction Unit (UPR) of the Torremolinos-Benalmadena Police Station and a French National Police agent, a coordinated operation was set up. The fugitive was arrested after presenting an identity document that showed signs of tampering. He was arrested not only for the European Arrest and Surrender Order but also for document falsification.
According to the search report, the fugitive was part of a criminal organisation dedicated to the illegal production of amphetamines and international drug trafficking.
Following his arrest, he was extradited last Thursday and handed over to German authorities at Malaga airport under a European arrest and surrender order. The suspect identified himself with a tampered identity document and was also arrested for document falsification
