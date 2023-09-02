Spain’s Autumn Time Change 2023

By John Ensor • 02 September 2023 • 9:56

Credit: ITTIGallery/Shutterstock.com

Is your body clock ready for a change? As we bid farewell to summer and welcome autumn, it’s crucial to be prepared for the biannual time change in Spain.

This year, the autumn time change will occur in the early hours of Sunday, October 29. Specifically, the clock will be set back from 3:00 am to 2:00 am, granting us an extra hour of sleep from Saturday to Sunday, October 29, writes OK Diario.

The Debate Continues

Daylight saving time (DST) was first introduced in 1918, after which it was then abolished and re-introduced and several times. In 1996, daylight saving time was harmonised throughout the European Union, which moved the end of DST to the last Sunday in October.

While there’s growing consensus that the time change should be simplified, Spain will continue this practice until 2026, unless there’s a change of policy. For the moment we will do so until 2026, until there is no change of mind, according to the official line.

More Than Just Time

The time change isn’t merely about adjusting clocks; it has a direct impact on our body and mind. This is something to bear in mind in order to get more rest and to anticipate these changes that tend to have a direct impact on one’s body and mind, say health advisors.

The European Dilemma

Uncertainty looms over the future of time changes in Europe. Many countries advocate for a single annual change, rather than the current spring and autumn adjustments. It is still unknown until when these time changes will have to be made because various countries in Europe want there to be only one change, and not two, summer and winter, which are really in autumn and spring, explains the report.

The Rationale And Criticism

Originally intended to save energy by maximising daylight, the time change is now under scrutiny. Critics argue that the energy savings are negligible and question the need for biannual changes. However, it only wants to make one change and not two, because over time, it seems that these savings are not as important as it is believed.

Preparing For The Change

Knowing the date in advance allows us to prepare our bodies for the shift. Especially for young children and older people, it takes time to adapt. Continuing with the same habits and schedules will help the mind to adapt more easily to all of this, and the change will hardly be noticed, advise the health experts.