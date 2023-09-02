Two People Arrested As Human Remains Found Near UK Beach

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 02 September 2023 • 9:00

Two people arrested after human remains found near beach. Twitter @robinmadhav

Two people have been arrested in England after the police discovered human remains beside a cliff-side path, close to Bournemouth.

Detectives on this case have claimed that the partial human remains were first found last Saturday, but only now have police been able to identify and arrest two potential suspects. These remains were not found firctely on a beach, but instead, just minutes away on a footpath.

Police have now launched a full murder investigation into the partial human remains to figure out who, how, and why this awful crime was committed by at least one person, who decided to take the life of a now-identified 49-year-old man from Bournemouth.

While the investigation is ongoing and still in its very premature stages, the police will be unwilling to name the deceased male, as a means of both respect and duty of care to protect this investigation and ensure nothing can be thrown out of court, if it reaches that stage.

Two people arrested following human remains discovery

It’s now been a week since the police were alerted to the human remains as a member of the public stumbled across them at around 1:10 pm, close to Manor Steps Zig Zag, which is a very popular and regularly used path by the members of the public that leads directly to the beach off the cliff top.

Detective Inspector Neil Third, of Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, had the following to say: “We are treating this as a murder investigation and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the identity of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding the death.

Investigation is still ongoing

“I am appealing to anyone with any information regarding this matter, or who has seen any suspicious activity around the area of the Mnor Steps Zig Zag in Boscombe in recent days, to please inform police.”

This horrible incident comes just months after Joe Abbess, 17, and Sunnah Khan, 12, were killed out at sea in Bournemouth, while eight others were treated by paramedics, so it has certainly not been the best of summers for residents of the area and one that will likely always be remembered negatively for those who have unnecessarily passed away.