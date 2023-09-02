By Aaron Hindhaugh • 02 September 2023 • 9:30

New images of the mysterious and much coveted Loch Ness Monster has emerged online, igniting fresh hope that one day the beast will fully show itself.

This new photo was taken back in 2018 by a woman who was on holiday in Scotland at the time, but in her own admission, didn’t release the image at the time amid fears of being ridiculed online by people who do not believe the Loch Ness is or even can be real.

The woman in question about this latest snap is 51-year-old Chie Kelly, who claims to have been about 200 meters away from the Loch Ness monster when the picture was taken during her holiday in which she was having lunch with her family on August 13th.

New photos emerge of Loch Ness monster

Despite having kept this photo a secret for so long, Kelly believes now is the right time to come forward and share with the world what she saw that summer’s day, with this decision likely to have been ignited by the largest-ever hunt for the Loch Ness monster in over 50 years which took place last weekend, although it was to no prevail.

Kelly has been speaking with The Dail Telegraph about her picture and experience of reportedly witnessing the mysterious creature which has grabbed the attention of a nation for years, she said:

“It was spinning and rolling at times. We never saw a head or neck. After a couple of minutes, it just disappeared and we never saw it again.

JUST IN: Possible photos of a Loch Ness Monster “sighting” taken by Chie Kelly in 2018 has been revealed‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/fOTF3jRnqf — RapTV (@Rap) September 1, 2023

“At first I wondered if it was an otter or a pair of otters or a seal, but we never saw a head and it never came up again for air.”

The holiday goer showcased her pictures to renowned Loch Ness hunter, Steve Feltham, who sold his house 30 years ago to pursue the water beast, and he was overjoyed to see what Kelly had captured while just having lunch, he said:

Doubts still remain over legitmacy of the mysterious creature

“The beauty of these latest photographs that Chie Kelly has taken; is that it is 15 photographs, over two minutes.

“There is a sequence of pictures and there’s a clear, focused image in the middle of it that I can’t easily explain what it is.”

It’s certainly an exciting time for all believers in the Loch Ness monster, but the jury will continue to be out on the legitimacy of such a creature until concrete proof is served up.