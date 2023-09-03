By Jo Pugh • 03 September 2023 • 11:59

Even crawling over a stop sign could net you a €200 fine. Credit: Freepik

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) in Spain is committed to making the country’s roads safer and reducing the risk of accidents.

To achieve this goal, they are introducing a cutting-edge automated monitoring system aimed at preventing drivers from disregarding STOP and continuous lines, which are often associated with head-on collisions.

To combat this issue, the DGT is deploying a new system comprising two cameras strategically positioned to capture vehicles that cross these lines.

The cameras not only record the violation, but also capture the licence plate of the offending vehicle, reported Las Provincias.

The penalty for such an infraction will amount to €200.

The camera continuously records the traffic flow and transmits any violations to the Automatic Complaints Treatment Centre.

It is important to note that merely slowing down at STOP signs, as if they were ‘Give Way’ signs, will not suffice. Drivers must come to a full stop.

The primary objective of this initiative is to implement these systems at the most hazardous and notorious junctions on the Spanish road system, thereby enhancing road safety for all.

Currently, these systems are undergoing rigorous testing phases, and no penalties are being imposed during this period of camera monitoring.

The success of the tests and the results obtained will play a pivotal role in deciding whether these systems will be permanently implemented.

However, it seems highly likely that they will become a fixture on Spanish roads, given the importance of road safety and accident prevention.

Road users are encouraged to adhere to traffic regulations and exercise caution at STOP signs and continuous lines, as these automated monitoring systems signify a step toward a safer road environment.

The rule also applies to every stop sign in Spain, so if you are caught not stopping by a passing police officer or the Guardia Civil, you will be fined.