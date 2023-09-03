By Anna Ellis • 03 September 2023 • 13:05

Exciting Changes Afoot at the Port Authority of Almería. Image: Almeria Port Authority.

Get ready, Almería! The Port Authority of Almería (APA) is set to embark on a transformation journey that will breathe new life into its headquarters at Levante Dock.

This ambitious project aims to create a more modern and inviting space, one that’s not just for the APA but for the entire city to enjoy.

With a focus on blending seamlessly with the sea and the iconic Cable Inglés, the APA plans to revamp the ground floor of their administrative building and its surroundings, bringing in contemporary vibes.

After a competitive bidding process that attracted seven offers, the APA has chosen GrupoCopsa SLU to lead the charge. The contract, valued at €698,574.78, will see the company work its magic over the next five months once all formalities are squared away.

According to APA’s President, Rosario Soto, “Our administrative building is due for a makeover, and with this significant intervention, we’re not just optimising space and functionality but also giving our headquarters a much-needed modern facelift in sync with the port’s growth.”

The APA headquarters comprises two interconnected buildings spanning the first and second floors. The renovation will cover the entire ground floor of the main building and part of the secondary building’s ground floor. Plus, there’s a bonus—exterior urbanization of the entire complex.

That means a parking area and an underutilized garden zone will be transformed into a new public space, offering breathtaking views of the mineral loading area to the city and headquarters visitors alike.

The interior will also undergo a dramatic transformation. The ground floor will become home to public-friendly spaces like meeting rooms, boardrooms, and press rooms.

The idea is to bring common functions to street level while maintaining a serene workspace for public employees. Currently, this floor resembles a maze of offices around a central vestibule, with other areas used for archives, parking, and electrical facilities.

But the APA’s vision doesn’t stop there. President Soto reveals that this renovation is just phase one of their grand plan.

The next steps include enhancing the building’s energy efficiency.

“The second phase will encompass a comprehensive makeover, including the facade and upgrades to systems like air conditioning and lighting. To make this happen, we’ll be conducting thorough energy audits in the coming days to pinpoint areas where we can make significant improvements,” concludes Rosario Soto.

Get ready to witness a new and improved APA headquarters that’s not just a beacon of modernity but also a sustainable landmark for Almería.

Exciting times are ahead!