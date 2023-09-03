September’s Rain Brings Welcome Relief To Water Supplies In Malaga Province’s Reservoirs

By Chris King • 03 September 2023 • 21:57

Image of La Viñuela reservoir. Credit: JanTappenbeck/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

THE rain deposited as a result of the current DANA that is currently affecting most of Spain has brought much-needed relief to the reservoirs of Malaga province.

After fifteen months without hardly receiving any significant contributions, specifically in May 2022, La Viñuela has benefited greatly from these latest downpours. The last notable episode occurred in December 2022 and barely left 1.6 l/m².

According to data from the Hidrosur Network, rainfall this Sunday 3 left 51.7 l/m² in La Viñuela, the largest reservoir in the province. This was added to the 9.3 l/m² that fell on Saturday. Most of this rain accumulated in just five hours between 2 pm and 7 pm.

The full impact on the water reserves will not be recognised for several days until the runoff finishes draining into the reservoir. Optimal levels would of course require several months of rain to fall.

However, in an area where many water restrictions have been implemented due to the drought, any amount of water represents hope for the local farmers and their crops.

La Viñuela basin collected a significant amount of water

Another huge plus about today’s rainfall is that the La Viñuela basin collected 59.8 l/m², according to Hidrosur. Alcaucin also recorded 39.1 l/m².

Although it does not directly benefit the reservoir, another 78.3 l/m² was registered at the rain collection point on the Benamargosa River. Important amounts of 60 l/m² were also recorded in Alfarnatejo, and 23 l/m² in Torre del Mar.

Hidrosur reported 54.2 l/m² being collected in the last 24 hours at the Santón Pitar station, in Montes de Málaga. In Majada de las Lomas, in the municipality of Cortes de la Frontera, 42 l/m² fell.

In Los Reales, in Sierra Bermeja, the Hidrosur network measurement station recorded 31.9 l/m² in the last 24 hours and 25 l/m² was discharged into the Guadiaro River, in Majaceite.

Regarding the data published by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, 28 l/m² have fallen in Vélez-Málaga and 23.8 l/m² in Rincón de la Victoria.

However, the rain made very little impact in the city of Malaga. At the Meteorological Centre’s rainfall station, just 8 l/m² were collected this Sunday. Another 1.6 l/m² fell at the airport station and 0.8 l/m² at the port station, at least until the late afternoon.

Showers are expected in most of the province tonight

Instability is forecast to continue this evening with showers expected in almost the entire province, being more persistent in Axarquía.

As explained on the AEMET website, tomorrow’s weather forecast indicates that the skies will be cloudy, with occasional showers that may be accompanied by storms, more likely during the early morning, which could be locally strong.

Tiempo previsto en Andalucía, Ceuta y Melilla desde 03-09-2023 hasta 09-09-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/3zCHJmt94S pic.twitter.com/30uUizaxGn — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) September 3, 2023

Maximum temperatures will rise again and minimum temperatures will not register any significant changes. In Vélez-Málaga, the mercury is expected to reach 30°C, with Malaga city remaining at 29°C.

In the interior of the province, maximum temperatures will range between 25 and 27°C. The minimums will exceed 20°C, except in Antequera and Ronda, where 14°C is expected. The rain is expected to dissipate this week but could return on Thursday 7, although in a much lighter manner.