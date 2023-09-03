Small Tornado Causes Minor Damage In Torremolinos As DANA Affects Malaga Province

Manchester United Is NOT FOR SALE And Will Be Taken OFF The Market By The Glazers Close
By Chris King • 03 September 2023 • 1:51

Image of a small tornado off the coast of Torremolinos.

Image of a small tornado off the coast of Torremolinos. Credit: Twitter@Storm_Malaga

THE DANA which has been affecting large areas of Spain also made its presence felt in coastal regions of Malaga province on Saturday, September 2.

A thunderstorm, accompanied by an intense but brief downpour, occurred during the early morning. There was also a small tornado that made an appearance out at sea off the coast of Torremolinos.

As it made its way towards the shore, it caused slight damage in the Bajandillo area of the resort, according to reports on the social media networks of the Torremolinos Town Hall.

In a tweet, they explained that a small tornado originating out at sea had caused slight damage in the Bajondillo area, mainly affecting a plot of hammocks and umbrellas.

‘Staff from Operational Services and Samset (Sociedad Anónima Municipal de Servicios de Torremolinos) were deployed to the area to collaborate in the restoration of normality’, they detailed.

Margarita del Cid, the mayor of Torremolinos, pointed out that: ‘Tonight the DANA has started to be felt on our beaches. There is only material damage and from the first hour the municipal employees have returned the damage caused to normal’.

The official concluded her message by adding: ‘Although the rains are very welcome, let’s take extreme precautions during these hours of alert’.

Similar waterspouts were also observed off the coasts of Torrox and Nerja. In Axarquía, AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, issued a yellow warning for storms and rain until 11 am on Saturday.

The first one was posted on the InfoNerja Nerja Facebook page.

A spectacular image of the second one, off the coast of Torrox in Nerja, was captured and posted online by Javi @mjcves.

Despite a warning of up to 25 l/m² being predicted to accumulate in one hour, the rainfall was scarce in Axarquia. According to data published by AEMET, 3.6 l/m² were collected in Nerja and 3.4 l/m² in the Meteorological Centre of Malaga city.

However, the rains are expected to continue and they were predicted to be widespread throughout the province over the weekend.

A yellow alert is in place for the Costa del Sol, the Guadalhorce Valley and the Axarquía region between midnight on Saturday and 3 pm on Sunday 3. The experts at AEMET, the Meteorological Agency predict that up to 25 l/m² could fall in one hour and about 70 litres could accumulate in 12 hours.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com

