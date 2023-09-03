Small Tornado Causes Minor Damage In Torremolinos As DANA Affects Malaga Province

By Chris King • 03 September 2023 • 1:51

Image of a small tornado off the coast of Torremolinos. Credit: Twitter@Storm_Malaga

THE DANA which has been affecting large areas of Spain also made its presence felt in coastal regions of Malaga province on Saturday, September 2.

A thunderstorm, accompanied by an intense but brief downpour, occurred during the early morning. There was also a small tornado that made an appearance out at sea off the coast of Torremolinos.

As it made its way towards the shore, it caused slight damage in the Bajandillo area of the resort, according to reports on the social media networks of the Torremolinos Town Hall.

In a tweet, they explained that a small tornado originating out at sea had caused slight damage in the Bajondillo area, mainly affecting a plot of hammocks and umbrellas.

‘Staff from Operational Services and Samset (Sociedad Anónima Municipal de Servicios de Torremolinos) were deployed to the area to collaborate in the restoration of normality’, they detailed.

Un pequeño tornado 🌪 originado en el mar 🌊 ha ocasionado leves daños esta madrugada en la zona del Bajondillo, afectando principalmente a una parcela de hamacas y sombrillas. Efectivos de Servicios Operativos y Samset colaboran para restituir la normalidad.#Torremolinos pic.twitter.com/2sEHByzBBt — Torremolinos Informa (@Torremolinos_On) September 2, 2023

Margarita del Cid, the mayor of Torremolinos, pointed out that: ‘Tonight the DANA has started to be felt on our beaches. There is only material damage and from the first hour the municipal employees have returned the damage caused to normal’.

The official concluded her message by adding: ‘Although the rains are very welcome, let’s take extreme precautions during these hours of alert’.

Esta noche la Dana ha comenzado a sentirse en nuestras playas. Solo hay daños materiales y desde primera hora los empleados municipales han devuelto a la normalidad los daños causados. Aunque las lluvias son muy bienvenidas extrememos las precauciones en estas horas de alerta. pic.twitter.com/S7XjkWaBF3 — Marga (@margadcm) September 2, 2023

Similar waterspouts were also observed off the coasts of Torrox and Nerja. In Axarquía, AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, issued a yellow warning for storms and rain until 11 am on Saturday.

The first one was posted on the InfoNerja Nerja Facebook page.

A spectacular image of the second one, off the coast of Torrox in Nerja, was captured and posted online by Javi @mjcves.

Así nos levantamos hoy, con ésto frente a la costa de Torrox-Nerja pic.twitter.com/UjbrmUBL0N — Javi (@mjcves) September 2, 2023

Despite a warning of up to 25 l/m² being predicted to accumulate in one hour, the rainfall was scarce in Axarquia. According to data published by AEMET, 3.6 l/m² were collected in Nerja and 3.4 l/m² in the Meteorological Centre of Malaga city.

However, the rains are expected to continue and they were predicted to be widespread throughout the province over the weekend.

Aun con discrepancias típicas de la incertidumbre inherente a las situaciones de DANA, para mañana domingo las últimas pasadas de HRES-IFS y HARMONIE-AROME, prevén precipitaciones intensas en áreas de Andalucía, acompañadas localmente de tormenta. https://t.co/NBYyxbV8Tq pic.twitter.com/OqBiu5vc46 — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) September 2, 2023

A yellow alert is in place for the Costa del Sol, the Guadalhorce Valley and the Axarquía region between midnight on Saturday and 3 pm on Sunday 3. The experts at AEMET, the Meteorological Agency predict that up to 25 l/m² could fall in one hour and about 70 litres could accumulate in 12 hours.