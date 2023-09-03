By Anna Ellis • 03 September 2023 • 17:45

Step into a captivating journey through time in Rincón de la Victoria. Image: Ayuntamiento de Rincón de la Victoria.

Rincón de la Victoria Town Hall has transformed its courtyard into a window to the past with a unique exhibition.

The exhibition will grace the municipal grounds until September 13 and offers a rare glimpse into the rich history of this charming Spanish town, dating back to the early 20th century.

The heart of Rincón de la Victoria beats with nostalgia as 64 black and white illustrations weave a tapestry of memories.

Each image tells a story, from the formidable Bezmiliana Strong House to the echoes of the old Railway Station and the mysterious El Cantal tunnels.

You’ll also find yourself immersed in the daily life of residents, as well as the vibrant tapestry of festive events, such as the spirited celebration of the Virgen del Carmen.

Francisco Salado, the Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, has emphasized the profound importance of this exhibition. He sees it as a living tribute to the town’s historical heritage, traditions, and legacy.

These elements are the very bedrock upon which Rincón de la Victoria has established itself as a unique and cherished destination.

Notably, the exhibition owes its existence to the collaboration of the talented photographer Fran Cervantes.

These captivating images not only serve as a delightful journey through history but also lay the foundation for a burgeoning municipal photographic archive, a testament to the enduring commitment of the town hall.

The exhibition follows in the footsteps of last year’s successful display of fifty images, building upon that legacy.

And this time, it goes a step further, expanding its reach to the town of Benagalbon. In celebration of the 188th anniversary of the constitution of the first town hall, which unfolded on August 28 in the Plaza de las Flores, fifteen additional images from this picturesque town have been added to the collection.

So, whether you’re a history enthusiast, a lover of art, or simply curious about the captivating past of Rincon de la Victoria and Benagalbon, make sure to visit this extraordinary exhibition.

Open daily from 08:30 AM until 2:00 PM, it’s a chance to step back in time and relive the vibrant history of this remarkable corner of Spain.