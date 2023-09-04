By Anna Ellis • 04 September 2023 • 15:15

Almería's Air Connectivity Soars to New Heights. Image: Iberia / Facebook.

The City of Almería and Iberia have joined forces with a shared mission: to enhance air connectivity between El Alquián Airport and Madrid.

This alliance aims to bring more frequent flights, diverse schedules, and a wealth of available seats, making Almería an even more accessible destination.

Starting from October 29, during the upcoming winter season, Iberia will take to the skies with up to four daily flights, including the revival of the early morning flight at 7:10.AM on three days a week.

A Commitment to Connectivity

María del Mar Vázquez, the Mayor of Almería, emphasised, “Enhancing the connectivity of our city and province is both a personal and institutional commitment.”

“Thanks to this joint effort, direct flights now connect Almeria Airport with Paris and Düsseldorf, and we’ll witness a significant uptick in Iberia flights to Madrid, including the reinstated early morning flight and an overall increase in available seats.”

She called on “other tourist municipalities to join this collaboration so that together, we can continue expanding the number of destinations and services.”

The mayoress pledged to “persist in our efforts to enhance transportation connections, by air, rail, and road, ensuring that Almería is no longer isolated.”

“This is just the beginning.”

Airlines Respond to Almería’s Call

Víctor Moneo, Director of Alliances and Strategic Agreements at Iberia, underscored the company’s commitment to meeting the demands of Almería’s residents. He extended his appreciation to the Provincial Government and the City Council for their collaboration, which has resulted in improved connections for the upcoming winter season.

More Flights, More Choices

Among the exciting developments coming to Iberia’s Almería-Madrid connection this winter season is the increase in weekly frequencies from 17 in 2022 to 24, representing a remarkable 41 per cent growth compared to the previous season.

Furthermore, the much-anticipated 7:10.AM flight will return three days a week (Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays), offering greater convenience for business travellers and residents looking for same-day travel options to and from Madrid.

In addition to the increased frequencies, Iberia plans to expand the size of its aircraft on three weekly flights, resulting in a 51 per cent boost in the total capacity of the Almería-Madrid route, measured in available seats per kilometre.

This translates to a grand total of 108,000 seats during the season, marking a 12 per cent increase compared to the numbers seen in 2019.

As the partnership between Almería and Iberia takes flight, residents and visitors alike can look forward to more options, smoother travel experiences, and a closer connection between this vibrant region and the heart of Spain.