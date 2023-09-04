Madrid Residents Urged To Stay Indoors As DANA Creates Historic 'Exceptional And Anomalous Situation' Close
By Jo Pugh • 04 September 2023 • 13:17

A man stealing a cat

CCTV footage shows the man stealing a cat. Credit: Guardia Civil

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in El Verger by Guardia Civil agents, on suspicion of being involved in a shocking incident at an animal shelter in the Marina Alta region.

The allegations include the theft of three cats and the suspicious death of another feline within the shelter’s premises.

The investigation was initiated on July 26 when the Guardia Civil received a complaint from an animal shelter in Marina Alta, reporting the theft of one cat and the death of another under mysterious circumstances.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, the Nature Protection Patrol (Seprona) of El Verger embarked on a comprehensive inquiry to uncover the person responsible.

Throughout the investigation, agents conducted interviews with several animal shelters in the vicinity and sought assistance from the Local Police in the region.

This collaborative effort eventually led to the identification of the prime suspect, a 28-year-old resident of El Verger, reported Europa Press on Monday, September 4.

Further scrutiny revealed a disturbing pattern of behaviour.

The suspect had previously adopted a cat from a different shelter, only to later report it as missing and request a new adoption.

However, the shelter, sceptical of the authenticity of his story, declined the new adoption.

On August 1, with sufficient evidence linking the suspect to the reported incidents, the Guardia Civil proceeded to arrest him.

He now faces charges of burglary with force and animal abuse, the latter charge involving the death of a feline.

Subsequent investigations uncovered evidence suggesting that the suspect may have been involved in similar offences in the past.

Specifically, it was discovered that during July, he had stolen two additional cats from the same shelter, both of which had met tragic fates at his hands.

Their lifeless bodies were found discarded near the shelter’s premises and the suspect’s residence.

The detainee and all pertinent details of the case have been handed over to Denia court for further legal proceedings.

Written by

Jo Pugh

Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.

