Paul McCartney’s Missing Legendary Bass Sparks Global Search

By John Ensor • 04 September 2023 • 10:03

Sir Paul McCartney, with a Hofner Bass. Credit: Mazur travel/Shutterstock.com

Could a long-lost musical relic be on the verge of rediscovery?

A massive response has flooded in to help locate Sir Paul McCartney’s first Hofner bass guitar, missing for over half a century, writes The Guide Liverpool.

The Lost Bass Project launched the initiative yesterday, spearheaded by Nick Wass from Hofner, and Scott and Naomi Jones. The last confirmed sighting of the bass was in January 1969 at 3 Savile Row, London, where The Beatles had their studio.

A National Treasure

The project describes the missing bass as a ‘national treasure’ and an integral part of ‘modern social-cultural history’. It was the first Hofner bass acquired by Sir Paul McCartney and has been missing for more than 50 years.

‘Since launching the project yesterday, Mr Jones said on Sunday, August 3,: “We are dealing with hundreds of emails and we’ve already picked out two (emails) in particular, because we know it instantly marries up with something that was known before.’

Leads From Both Sides Of The Atlantic

Scott Jones, a journalist who has previously investigated the death of Rolling Stones guitarist Brian Jones, revealed that they have received promising leads. These leads have connections to both the UK and America.

‘When asked about the details of the leads, the 56-year-old said he could not give an individual’s name, who has been mentioned by “different people”, but they had connections to the UK and America.’

The Importance Of The Missing Instrument

The bass, bought for £30 in Hamburg in 1961, holds sentimental value for Sir Paul. It was used during his early years with The Beatles in venues in Hamburg, Liverpool, and their initial recordings at Abbey Road.

‘That’s why it’s so important to him (Sir Paul) to see this thing again, to see this guitar again, because it was the first one.’

The bass could potentially be with someone who owns it ‘innocently’ without understanding its historical significance. Scott Jones cited the example of John Lennon’s guitar, which was stolen in 1963 but resurfaced 51 years later in America.

‘“It’s worth looking at the John Lennon acoustic guitar that he used to write I Want To Hold Your Hand,” he said.’

If the Lost Bass Project successfully locates the instrument, it will be returned to Sir Paul McCartney. The bass is left-handed, has a three-part sunburst colour, two pickups mounted in a solid block of black wood, and a missing mother of pearl pick guard.