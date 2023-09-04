By Anna Ellis • 04 September 2023 • 16:48

September Soaring High: Spain's International Flight Reservations Hit New Heights. Image: British Airways / Facebook.

The excitement in the air is palpable as international flight reservations for September to Spain are set to reach an impressive 10.7 million.

Compared to the same month in 2022 when a commendable 9.7 million seats were up for grabs, this marks a remarkable year-on-year increase of 10.1 per cent, according to the latest data unveiled by Turespaña.

But what’s truly intriguing is that this September’s numbers are rivalling the best pre-pandemic performance from 2019, when the seat reservations for the month peaked at a staggering 10.9 million.

For Héctor Gómez, the Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Tourism, these soaring figures signal that the grand finale of the summer season is bound to be, yet again, exceptional for the tourism sector in Spain.

“Spain, a destination known for its high-quality experiences, has become the coveted choice for international travellers worldwide.”

“There’s no denying that 2023 is shaping up to be a historic year for our tourism industry, and the data for the final quarter of the year only reinforces this fantastic trend,” beamed the optimistic Tourism Minister.

Taking a closer look at September’s star performers, Poland takes the spotlight with a remarkable 33 per cent increase in reserved seats compared to the previous year.

The Czech Republic follows closely with a robust 27.3 per cent year-on-year growth, while Portugal boasts a notable 23 per cent increase.

Notably, the United States has surged ahead with an 11.6 per cent year-on-year growth in seat reservations, solidifying its position as the first non-European market to trail closely behind Mexico, which boasts an impressive 15.8 per cent increase.

In terms of seat reservations by country, the United Kingdom leads the charge, accounting for a substantial 23.4 per cent of all reserved seats for September.

Germany follows suit with a respectable 14.6 per cent, and Italy contributes a noteworthy 9.2 per cent.

Together, these three nations hold the key to nearly half of all reserved seats, cementing Spain’s allure as a top international destination.

The skies over Spain in September are indeed painted with a promising shade of prosperity, leaving us with high expectations for the months to come.

As travellers worldwide continue to rediscover the joys of exploring this vibrant and diverse nation, Spain’s tourism industry is ready to welcome them with open arms.