Spanish Teen Idol Actor Arrested During Venice Film Festival On Alleged Sexual Assault Charges

THE 22-year-old Spanish actor Gabriel Guevara was arrested in the Italian city of Venice on Saturday, September 2.

It is believed that was taken into custody by the Italian State Police in relation to an international arrest warrant that was issued in his name by the judicial authorities in France for alleged sexual assault.

Guevara had apparently arrived in the city to attend an event that was taking place at the Hotel Excelsior this Sunday.

According to the local Venice news outlet La Nuova Venezia, the actor was detained on the Lido. The publication said it awaiting validation from the court of appeal before possible extradition could take place.

The celebrity news outlet Variety said Guevara was expecting to pick up an award called ‘il Filming Italy’ (Filming Italy). They could not confirm the charges against him but said they believed the 22-year-old was currently in protected custody.

He was apparently due to be presented with the Best Movie International Award for Young Generation for his performance in Amazon’s ‘My Fault’. The actor uploaded several posts onto his official Instagram account prior to his detention.

His appearance in the iconic Italian resort coincided with the 80th Venice Film Festival but he was not there as an invited guest of theirs. Filming Italy is a separate event that occurs on the fringes of the Venice Film Festival.

Speaking with Ansa, the organisers of the il Filming Italy Best Movie Award initiative informed the news agency that they had: ‘suspended any recognition as a precaution, waiting for the nature of the facts concerning him (Guevara) to be ascertained and with complete confidence that justice will take its course’.

‘Following the news articles that have been emerging on various websites regarding the Spanish actor Gabriel Guevara being arrested in Venice, the Biennale hereby clarifies that his presence in Venice was not linked to any events or productions related to the 80th Venice International Film Festival’, read an official statement issued by the Venice Film Festival.

🔴 #BiennaleCinema2023 #Venezia80 #LaBiennaleDiVenezia would like to specify that the presence in #Venice of Spanish actor #GabrielGuevara, that some press websites have recently reported as being under arrest, was not linked to any activity or production of the 80th Venice… — La Biennale di Venezia (@la_Biennale) September 3, 2023

The actor has a huge of millions of followers on social media thanks to his breakthrough in the Spanish adaptation of a Nordic teen series called ‘Skam’.

He followed that up by making a name for himself in the series ‘Bosé’, on Paramount+ as well as in the Spanish series, ‘How to Screw it All Up’ in 2022, and ‘You’re Nothing Special’, before ultimately making it big in Amazon’s ‘My Fault’.