Three Earthquakes Registered In Alicante Province During The DANA

By Chris King • 04 September 2023 • 19:05

Image showing location of earthquake in Alicante. Credit: Twitter@IGN_Sismologia

IN the middle of the DANA that affected most of Spain this weekend, the province of Alicante registered three earthquakes.

According to the National Geographic Institute (IGN), the tremors measured between one and three magnitudes on the Richter scale. They pointed out that none of them were powerful enough to cause any damage.

Two of the quakes occurred on the evening of Sunday, September 3, with an interval of only three minutes separating them.

The first one was felt in the southeast district of the town of Hondón de los Frailes and was of 2.9 magnitude. It occurred at a depth of 0 km, with an intensity of III, at around 11;45 pm, according to IGN data.

#terremoto 03/09/2023 21:45:02UTC S EL FONDÓ DE LES NEUS/HONDÓN mag=2.9 prof=5km cálculo provisional https://t.co/pFXEfD5Xyy — IGN Sismología (@IGN_Sismologia) September 3, 2023

Residents from the municipalities of Crevillent, Aspe, Elche, Novelda and Monforte del Cid also reported feeling the tremor, but no damage was caused.

The Emergency Coordination Centre of the Generalitat reported that no relating to the quake were received by the 112 emergency number.

A third tremor was recorded in Crevillent

Just three minutes later, at 11:48 pm, a second tremor measuring 2.0 magnitudes shook the western parts of Crevillent. This one also occurred at a depth of 0 km said IGN, without causing any damage.

At 10:57 am this Monday 4, a third quake was recorded in the municipality of Santa Pola. It was measured at 1.8 magnitudes at a depth of 15 km. Again, no damage was reported.

The Red Cross has been busy aiding members of the public

As reported in a tweet by the Red Cross in the Valencian Community: ‘The teams of @CruzRojaESP in the #ComunidadValenciana attended since last Friday to a total of 216 people who sought shelter from the heavy rains in the municipal shelters set up in the province of Alicante and Valencia during the #DANA’.

[#Emergencias]🚨 Equipos de @CruzRojaESP en la #ComunidadValenciana atendieron desde el pasado viernes a un total de 216 personas que buscaron refugio de las fuertes lluvias en los albergues municipales habilitados en la provincia de Alicante y València durante la #DANA. pic.twitter.com/7rXsrEz6zn — Cruz Roja CV (@CruzRojaCV) September 4, 2023

In the Murta Valley, the Avamet weather station recorded the fifth-highest accumulation of rain in the last 10 years. According to the Valencian Meteorological Association, a cumulative amount of 175 l/m² fell in the region in the space of 11 hours.

Rambla d'Alcalà, a Santa Magdalena de Polpís (el Baix Maestrat). S'han registrat prop de 150 l/m². Vídeo de Ximo Vives. pic.twitter.com/e7scUZhH1m — AVAMET (@avamet) September 3, 2023

Bon dia! 🌧️ Pluges fins a les 9:30 h de diumenge Regada general i, en alguns casos, generosa. La Ribera Alta, la Ribera Baixa, l'Horta i el Baix Maestrat són les zones on més ha plogut. El màxim s'ha registrat a Alginet (130 l/m²) i també han superat els 100 a Alzira i Algemesí. pic.twitter.com/9mwLWntvNl — AVAMET (@avamet) September 3, 2023