Three Earthquakes Registered In Alicante Province During The DANA

04 September 2023
Image showing location of earthquake in Alicante.
Credit: Twitter@IGN_Sismologia
IN the middle of the DANA that affected most of Spain this weekend, the province of Alicante registered three earthquakes.
According to the National Geographic Institute (IGN), the tremors measured between one and three magnitudes on the Richter scale. They pointed out that none of them were powerful enough to cause any damage.
Two of the quakes occurred on the evening of Sunday, September 3, with an interval of only three minutes separating them.
The first one was felt in the southeast district of the town of Hondón de los Frailes and was of 2.9 magnitude. It occurred at a depth of 0 km, with an intensity of III, at around 11;45 pm, according to IGN data.
#terremoto 03/09/2023 21:45:02UTC S EL FONDÓ DE LES NEUS/HONDÓN mag=2.9 prof=5km cálculo provisional https://t.co/pFXEfD5Xyy
— IGN Sismología (@IGN_Sismologia) September 3, 2023
Residents from the municipalities of Crevillent, Aspe, Elche, Novelda and Monforte del Cid also reported feeling the tremor, but no damage was caused.
The Emergency Coordination Centre of the Generalitat reported that no relating to the quake were received by the 112 emergency number.
Just three minutes later, at 11:48 pm, a second tremor measuring 2.0 magnitudes shook the western parts of Crevillent. This one also occurred at a depth of 0 km said IGN, without causing any damage.
At 10:57 am this Monday 4, a third quake was recorded in the municipality of Santa Pola. It was measured at 1.8 magnitudes at a depth of 15 km. Again, no damage was reported.
As reported in a tweet by the Red Cross in the Valencian Community: ‘The teams of @CruzRojaESP in the #ComunidadValenciana attended since last Friday to a total of 216 people who sought shelter from the heavy rains in the municipal shelters set up in the province of Alicante and Valencia during the #DANA’.
[#Emergencias]🚨
[#Emergencias]🚨
In the Murta Valley, the Avamet weather station recorded the fifth-highest accumulation of rain in the last 10 years. According to the Valencian Meteorological Association, a cumulative amount of 175 l/m² fell in the region in the space of 11 hours.
@avamet barranc de la Murta al pas per la partida de Fraca -cami de vilella, direccio Alzira. #lluvia #pluja #DANAseptiembre pic.twitter.com/CAYrzWJcvi
— Anti61381 (@Anti89124578) September 3, 2023
Rambla d'Alcalà, a Santa Magdalena de Polpís (el Baix Maestrat). S'han registrat prop de 150 l/m².
Rambla d'Alcalà, a Santa Magdalena de Polpís (el Baix Maestrat). S'han registrat prop de 150 l/m².
Bon dia! 🌧️ Pluges fins a les 9:30 h de diumenge
Bon dia! 🌧️ Pluges fins a les 9:30 h de diumenge
