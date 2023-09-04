Yolanda Diaz Courts Carles Puigdemont

By Linda Hall • 04 September 2023 • 17:08

YOLANDA DIAZ: Sumar leader during the Speaker vote on August 17 Photo credit: Sumar

YOLANDA DIAZ, leader of Sumar, the coalition of left-of-PSOE parties, popped over to Belgium to visit Carles Puigdemont on September 4.

Diaz is also Minister of Labour and one of the acting PSOE-UP government’s vice-presidents, although sources at the Moncloa Palace – equivalent to 10 Downing Street – emphasised that she was representing Sumar and only Sumar.

Sumar is to the PSOE what Vox is to the Partido Popular and if Diaz manages to get Puigdemont’s backing, it can only be to the incumbent president Pedro Sanchez’ advantage. His ambitions of repeating as the president of the Spanish government hinge on backing from the country’s nationalist parties.

These include Junts per Catalunya which the self-exiled former president of Cataluña remotely controls from Waterloo. He has lived ever since fleeing Spain after a short-lived Unilateral Declaration of Independence in October 2017.

According to the national daily ABC, the news of Diaz’s visit came as a surprise to Pedro Sanchez and PSOE ministers who launched a new series of breakfast meetings that same morning at the Ateneo in Madrid.

“Nothing has been agreed. We are continuing through our own communication channels,” government sources said before adding, “This has nothing to do with us.”

Diaz’s Waterloo jaunt coincided with a 40dB poll carried out for El Pais newspaper and the Cadena SER radio broadcaster. This revealed that 44 per cent of those interviewed said that Cataluña’s independence conflict should be solved outside the courts.

Forty per cent disagreed and believed that the members of the Proces to independence should, as they have until now, be answerable to the legal system.

This, presumably, will provide more grist to Puigdemont’s mill but as to how he tells Junts to vote in a Sanchez investiture remains a mystery,

The same poll also revealed that 33 per cent of participants were in favour of an alliance between the PSOE, Sumar and nationaist parties including Junts.

Ten per cent of PSOE voters said they would like to see a PSOE-PP coalition headed by Pedro Sanchez, with 13 per cent of PP voters favouring a PP-PSOE government, headed by Alberto Nuñez Feijoo.

Sixteen per cent of PP voters preferred a PP-Vox-Partido Nacionalista Vasco-Coalicion Canaria alliance.

Eighteen per cent voters from all parties wanted another general election and 10 per cent admitted that they had no idea of what should happen next.