By Jo Pugh • 05 September 2023 • 15:24

Spreading the cost could add £79.50 to a TV Licence. Credit: TV Licensing

Criticism is mounting against the BBC for its pricing structure related to TV licence payments.

The monthly payment option has come under scrutiny for charging more than the annual upfront fee.

Individuals have the choice to pay the £159 annual licence fee in a lump sum, or to distribute the cost by paying quarterly or through monthly direct debit instalments.

However, those who opt for the monthly payment method may end up paying an additional £79.50 over the course of the first 12 months, which is equivalent to half of the annual licence fee.

Dennis Reed, who represents senior citizens as the director of Silver Voices, expressed his dissatisfaction to the Daily Express, stating, “The BBC’s management, perceived as arrogant and complacent, have failed to provide assistance to vulnerable customers amidst the rising cost of living, despite appeals for special arrangements and the suspension of TV licence non-payment prosecutions”.

“Unlike other utility providers, the BBC has shown no willingness to implement a social tariff for its vulnerable customers.”

This criticism comes in the wake of reports that the BBC has intensified its efforts to collect TV licence fees in the UK due to declining revenues from this source.

Alan Lloyd, aged 81, shared his experience with the Express, saying, “When I called, I was informed that I could pay in six monthly installments followed by another six at a reduced rate”.

“After a quick mental calculation, it became evident that this would cost considerably more than the £159 annual fee. I asked the advisor to calculate the total amount I would pay over the year”.

“The response confirmed my suspicions. The additional cost seemed excessive to me, so I chose the quarterly option. It appears that the BBC is taking advantage of individuals, especially pensioners like me, who were previously exempt from paying.”

According to TV Licensing, the organisation responsible for collecting and enforcing TV licence fees, choosing the monthly payment option involves paying £26.50 over six months.

Afterward, the rate reverts to £13.25 per month, resulting in a total payment of £238.50 over the first year.