By Jo Pugh • 05 September 2023 • 11:13
Mayor Luis Barcala inspecting the beaches. Credit: Alicante City Council
On Monday, September 4, Alicante city council intensified efforts to collect and remove awnings, umbrellas, walkways and other material affected by the inclement weather on its beaches.
The tasks carried out in the areas of Urbanova, El Postiguet, La Albufereta, La Almadraba and Playa de San Juan allowed the municipal services to undertake the thorough cleaning of all bathing areas on Tuesday, September 5.
There was an abundant amount of algae, posidonia, dislocated sections of walkways and water pipes from the foot baths, which had been tossed into the air.
“The incidents on our beaches have been a consequence of the wind and the force of the sea, but not the rain”, said Mayor Luis Barcala, who toured El Postiguet.
“Cleaning began by removing the numerous algae dragged onto the beaches by the sea,” added the mayor, who chaired a coordination meeting on Monday to speed up the cleaning of the beaches.
Barcala said that on Tuesday and Wednesday sand relocation and distribution work will also be carried out to regenerate the sandbanks affected by the storm and achieve full normalisation of the situation on the beaches.
“It is necessary to wait for the level and the sea to drop, because there is still a lot of swell that throws a lot of algae on the sand and the weather forecast indicates that this effect will diminish during Tuesday and Wednesday, which will facilitate the device of total cleaning of our beaches, which continue to receive thousands of bathers”, he concluded.
Posidonia is a genus of flowering plants. It contains nine species of marine plants (seagrass), and is found in the seas of the Mediterranean.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.