By Jo Pugh • 05 September 2023 • 11:13

Mayor Luis Barcala inspecting the beaches. Credit: Alicante City Council

On Monday, September 4, Alicante city council intensified efforts to collect and remove awnings, umbrellas, walkways and other material affected by the inclement weather on its beaches.

The tasks carried out in the areas of Urbanova, El Postiguet, La Albufereta, La Almadraba and Playa de San Juan allowed the municipal services to undertake the thorough cleaning of all bathing areas on Tuesday, September 5.

On Monday, the beaches looked in total disarray.

There was an abundant amount of algae, posidonia, dislocated sections of walkways and water pipes from the foot baths, which had been tossed into the air.

“The incidents on our beaches have been a consequence of the wind and the force of the sea, but not the rain”, said Mayor Luis Barcala, who toured El Postiguet.

“The tasks on Monday focused on the removal of all the elements that were torn off or displaced due to the storm”, he said.

“Cleaning began by removing the numerous algae dragged onto the beaches by the sea,” added the mayor, who chaired a coordination meeting on Monday to speed up the cleaning of the beaches.

Barcala said that on Tuesday and Wednesday sand relocation and distribution work will also be carried out to regenerate the sandbanks affected by the storm and achieve full normalisation of the situation on the beaches.

“It is necessary to wait for the level and the sea to drop, because there is still a lot of swell that throws a lot of algae on the sand and the weather forecast indicates that this effect will diminish during Tuesday and Wednesday, which will facilitate the device of total cleaning of our beaches, which continue to receive thousands of bathers”, he concluded.

Posidonia is a genus of flowering plants. It contains nine species of marine plants (seagrass), and is found in the seas of the Mediterranean.