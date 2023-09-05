By Jo Pugh • 05 September 2023 • 12:46

The flight was forced to turn back following the incident. Credit: jcomp/Freepik

A Delta Airlines flight bound for Barcelona from Atlanta had to make a U-turn due to a passenger experiencing severe diarrhoea that literally spread throughout the aircraft.

The plane, which had departed from Georgia and was flying over Virginia, was forced to change course when the flight crew deemed it necessary.

The captain communicated to Air Traffic Control, stating, “Divert to ATL — passenger diarrhoea all over aircraft — biohazard”, reported LBC.

Audio recordings confirmed the situation, with the pilots explaining, “It’s just a biohazard issue, we had a passenger who had diarrhoea throughout the airplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta.”

The aircraft landed in Atlanta at 10.40pm, where a thorough clean-up operation took place.

The flight resumed its journey to Spain just over five hours later, departing at 3am.

Passengers who witnessed the incident commended the swift response of the crew.

A Delta Airlines Airbus A350 turned around back to Atlanta Friday night because of diarrhea throughout the airplane from a passenger and it’s a biohazard. 👀🥴 The FAA flight strip for DL194 was posted to Reddit (📷xStang05x) Also a passenger posted here asking why her son’s… pic.twitter.com/VWbkB47wF1 — Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) September 3, 2023

One traveller remarked, “Both my wife and I were on the flight. It was a mess. The pilots made the right decision to turn around. The ground crew replaced the carpet and did an exceptional job, as did the flight attendants and pilots.”

Another passenger described the situation, saying, “My partner was on that flight! It was pretty bad. It was dribbled down the aisle and smelled horrible. The vanilla-scented disinfectant used only made it smell like vanilla excrement. After landing, the plane was thoroughly cleaned”.

The flight was met by an ambulance, and paramedics assisted the unwell passenger off the plane.

Travellers noted that the plane was cleaner when they reboarded at 2am, with no lingering odour.

Delta issued an apology, stating, “Our teams worked as quickly and safely as possible to thoroughly clean the airplane and get our customers to their final destination. We sincerely apologise to our customers for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans.”