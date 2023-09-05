Musicians Help Costa del Sol Artist Fight Cancer

By John Smith • 05 September 2023 • 17:10

Signed drawing with the survivor signature Credit: Edward Wall

SOME 19 years ago, Costa del Sol resident Edward Wall was diagnosed with cancer but happily his treatment was successful and he recovered fully.

Edward wanted to do something to raise funds for the fight against this terrible disease and he came up with an impressive and unusual plan which has seen him combine two of his favourite pastimes to good effect.

He enjoys both pop/rock music as well as drawing, so in 2012 he contacted Bryan Ferry’s management team and ask if the singer would be kind enough to sign a portrait of himself which would then be auctioned for a cancer charity.

Since then, Edward has managed to meet up with literally hundreds of artists who have all been happy to sign his black and white drawings and often invited him to their concerts.

Most recently, he contacted Black Eyed Peas manager Rachel Strassberger at Grassroots Music in Los Angeles and although they were in the middle of the North American leg of the tour, she asked him to stay in touch and once their logistics were known for their arrival in Marbella for Starlite she would see what could be done.

As Edward explained to Euro Weekly News, “she introduced me to Richard, the tour manager who put me on the guest list and arranged with security that once I arrived, I contacted Arthur, the most well-mannered security person I have met who took me backstage to meet the band and sign my drawings.

“The entire group from will.iam, Taboo, appl de ap to their management and crew were absolutely delightful and indeed Taboo signed one drawing survivor as he was diagnosed with cancer in 2014 and is currently in remission.”

Nine different images, all signed by band members are to be placed on auction on Saturday September 8 for one week at http://www.32auctions.com/lkc23bep.Edward.