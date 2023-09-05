One Dead And 10 Injured After Bus Collides With Car On Cleddau Bridge In Pembrokeshire, Wales

By Chris King • 05 September 2023 • 22:00

Image of Cleddau Bridge in Pembrokeshire, Wales. Credit: Colin Bell/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

A major incident was declared earlier this Tuesday, September 5 after a bus collided with a car on the Cleddau bridge in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

According to a spokeswoman for Dyfed-Powys Police this evening, one person died in the accident that occurred at around 2:15 p.m. ‘The collision involved a car and a coach. Sadly, one person has died. Next of kin have been advised and are being supported by officers’, she confirmed to The Sun.

The force posted on Facebook earlier in the day:

Emergency services personnel were deployed to the incident, including Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service. They were joined by the ambulance service.

Images posted online showed the terrible incident involving the 52-seater bus which is believed to have been operated by a private firm. The driver was trapped in the vehicle and had to be cut free by firefighters.

🚨 Ongoing Incident Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue crews are currently assisting at a major incident on the Cleddau Bridge, Pembrokeshire. Please avoid the area if possible while this incident is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/HHKsWxRzBI — Tân CGC / MAWW Fire (@mawwfire) September 5, 2023

A 52-seater bus collided with a private car

‘Crews responded to a road traffic collision involving one 52-seater bus and one private motor vehicle. Crews extricated a severely trapped driver who was then taken to hospital by Air Ambulance,’ a Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson told the aforementioned news outlet.

They continued: ‘Several of the bus passengers suffered various injuries and many of them were taken to hospital by road ambulances and police vehicles’.

‘This was declared a major incident but it has since been stood down. Road traffic collision equipment, HGV platform and trauma packs were all extensively used throughout this incident. Some crews left the scene 4:16 pm, with others remaining at the scene to further assist the Police’, they added.

Roads were closed off as the emergency teams dealt with the incident

Roads in the vicinity of the bridge were closed while the emergency crews dealt with the tragic incident. ‘Police are in attendance at a road traffic collision which occurred on the A477 near the Cleddau Bridge, Pembroke Dock at about 2:15 pm today, Tuesday, September 5th’, said Dyfed Powys Police.

The force added: ‘The A477 is currently closed between the Honeyborough roundabout and the Pembroke roundabout and road users are advised to take an alternative route’. ⚠️🚧 A477 CLEDDAU BRIDGE 🚧⚠️ The road is currently closed between Honeyborough Roundabout to Pembroke Roundabout due to a road traffic collision Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/s8dmbXNXSH — Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police (@DyfedPowys) September 5, 2023

A spokesperson for the ambulance service explained to The Sun: ‘We were called today, Tuesday 5 September, at approximately 2:14 pm, to reports of a road traffic collision on the A477’.

They continued: ‘We sent five emergency ambulances, one duty operations manager, one Cymru High Acuity Response Unit and non-emergency patient transport service vehicles to the scene’.

‘We were supported by colleagues from the Wales Air Ambulance. We transferred one patient to the University Hospital of Wales, and a further nine patients to Withybush Hospital for further treatment’, they confirmed.

People were urged not to go to A&E unless it was vital

Due to staff being kept busy tending to the casualties from the emergency situation, people were urged not to attend A&E unless they really had to.

‘We’re asking people to only attend A&E at Withybush Hospital if you have a life-threatening illness or serious injury, such as: Severe breathing difficulties; severe pain or bleeding; chest pain or a suspected stroke or serious trauma injuries’, said the Hywel Dda health board.

Posting on social media, Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford wrote: ‘Worrying to hear news of a major incident on the Cleddau Bridge. Details are still emerging. My thoughts are with all those involved and my thanks to the first responders and emergency services working at the scene’.