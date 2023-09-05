Repsol Intensifies Discount War In Spain By Doubling Its Fuel Bonuses

By Chris King • 05 September 2023 • 18:10

Image of a Repsol sign on a petrol station. Credit: Raúl Ortiz de Lejarazu Machin/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

REPSOL ramped up the discount war at Spanish petrol stations this Tuesday, September 5, with the announcement of a new measure.

Starting tomorrow, Wednesday 6, the company will double its current fuel discounts to help its customers. This measure will remain in force until October 15 inclusive as stated on the company’s website.

Customers who sign up for Repsol’s Waylet application could benefit from reductions of up to 40 cents per litre with this latest scheme.

They could also gain up to 100 per cent in electric recharges at public points and service stations, depending on the energies they have contracted with the company.

By using Waylet, the Repsol customer can obtain a saving of €10/litre on fuel and 6 per cent of the cost of electric recharging on public roads.

Benefits increase when more services are contracted from the company

If customers also have a contracted electricity rate, then this accumulates a balance of 20 cents per litre in fuel and 100 per cent of the amount of recharges made at any of the Repsol public points.

This bonus increases to 30 cents per litre on fuel and 100 per cent of the amount of refills if they use gas as well. When adding the installation of self-consumption solar panels with Solar360 or the connection to a Solmatch solar community, the accumulated discount will rise to 40 cents per litre on fuel and 100 per cent of the amount for refills.

Repsol says its Energy Plans programme is unique

According to the company, the Energy Plans programme they offer customers for savings on fuel, electricity, heating, solar and electric mobility is a unique multi-energy proposal in Spain. In addition to accumulating savings, users also benefit from having a single supplier that covers all their energy needs.

Along with the discounts, Repsol customers who buy gift cards from the ‘Benefits’ section of Waylet, or through the private area of ​​repsol.es, from brands such as Amazon.es, El Corte Inglés, AliExpress, Decathlon, IKEA, etc, can add up to 40 per cent of the purchase amount in Waylet balance.

This can then be used for future payments, either at service stations and electric charging points, or on Repsol bills (electricity and gas), when purchasing cylinders. butane, diesel orders, gift cards and in any of the more than 4,400 establishments participating in the Waylet network across Spain.