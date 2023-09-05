Netflix Review: Check Out The Trailers For This Week’s New Releases

By Chris King • 05 September 2023 • 0:09
Image of Netflix and a remote control.
Credit: Maxshit.pl/Shutterstock.com
A chilling new six-part limited series that promises to keep you on the edge of your seat is coming soon to Netflix.
Based on Romy Hausmann’s bestselling novel of the same name, ‘Dear Child’ is an original series that offers a gripping storyline guaranteed to captivate viewers from start to finish.
The plot revolves around Lena, a mysterious woman who escapes isolation from the man who has been controlling her. That same night, when her parents arrive, the true extent of her harrowing captivity is revealed.
It ultimately points investigators toward the dark truth behind an unsolved disappearance that occurred 13 years previously. This twisted German kidnapping drama will premiere on the streaming platform on Thursday, September 7, 2023.
Inspired by true events, this new Spanish crime-drama series ‘Burning Body’ stars Úrsula Corberó. The actress will be instantly recognisable to millions of Netflix subscribers worldwide as ‘Tokyo’ from the recent Netflix global phenomenon, ‘Money Heist’.
When the charred body of Pedro, a police officer is found murdered inside a car, two people become the main suspects – his partner Rosa, and her ex-boyfriend, Albert.
The incident, set in May 2017 at Barcelona’s Foix reservoir, quickly arouses the interest of public opinion. As the subsequent investigation unfolds, it reveals a network of toxic relationships, deceit, violence and sexual scandals involving Pedro and two of his fellow police officers.
Another ‘Money Heist’ star, José Manuel Poga, plays the role of Pedro. Fans of the series will recognise him for playing the part of Gandia.
Quim Gutiérrez plays the role of Albert. The Spanish actor has previously starred in multiple Netflix projects. These include the Spanish dub of Klaus, the comedy films ‘Mother’s Love’ and ‘I Love You, Stupid’, and the superhero comedy series ‘The Neighbour’.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
