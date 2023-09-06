By Jo Pugh • 06 September 2023 • 8:10

Sue, Clare and Darren from 3C's. Credit: Jo Pugh

SUE REULA, the owner of the 3C’s Care agency, is expanding her area of care provision services to the Costa Calida region.

Euro Weekly News met with Sue and her family to find out all about 3C, how it started, and what drives her passion for caregiving.

Sue met her husband in 1974 in Spain. They had previously purchased land with the intention of building a house in Finestrat. They decided to build their house and settled down to life here.

Sue was, in her own words, a “golf widow”, so decided to help in the community by volunteering for Help International of Benidorm, manning their phone lines. Whilst there, she befriended a nurse called Chris Lane.

It soon became clear that there was a dire need for English speaking carers and nurses, so in 2004, Sue decided that she would start up 3C’s.

The nurse, Chris, was more than willing to join Sue, and said “You sort the business side and I’ll be the nurse”.

That day, 3C’s was founded.

The business blossomed, with the company gaining a fantastic reputation for its care services, from 24-hour palliative care to helping with shopping, collecting prescriptions and providing support, as well as day to day care.

The years quickly passed as the care giving business grew, and Sue’s son Ray met Clare. Clare was asked to join the family business, and managed it from 2007 to 2013.

Tragically, life dealt the family a tragic blow when Ray passed away in 2013, leaving Clare widowed with two young children. Clare struggled along, but was wholeheartedly supported by Sue, who dedicated the little spare time she had to help Clare and the children.

Eventually, life took an upward turn for Clare when she met Darren, and the couple became a family.

Sue, Clare and Darren glow with care and enthusiasm, and it is quite clear to see that 3C’s isn’t just a business. 3C’s cares passionately about its clients and provides an impeccable, safe and secure service to its client base of around 100 people in need of care.

There are now numerous staff employed across the Costa Blanca area, all qualified nurses and carers. Each member of staff is recruited in accordance with Spanish employment laws and has undergone security checks.

3C’s receives recommendations for care from various charities who are searching for carers along the Costa Blanca coast.

Now Sue has decided it is time to expand to the Costa Calida area, which, along with new staff they hope to employ, will take the company to the next level.

3C’s is having an open day to recruit nurses, carers and cleaners in the region, and will welcome suitable applicants on Thursday, October 12 to discuss the benefits of joining 3C’s and find out more about the team.

Sue can be contacted on 664 266 991 or alternatively, Clare can be contacted on 619 887 913 if you have any advance questions.