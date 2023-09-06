By Jo Pugh • 06 September 2023 • 10:02

There was a vast array of quality wine to sample. Credit: Jo Pugh

On the evenings of Friday, September 1st and Saturday, September 2nd, wine enthusiasts and connoisseurs found themselves in a leafy paradise as Eucalyptus Park in Albir was transformed into the annual Albir Wine Lover festival.

This highly anticipated event proved to be a resounding success, drawing an impressive crowd, with more than 2,500 attendees gathering each evening to celebrate the art of winemaking.

For a modest €15 admission fee, attendees received a wine glass and tickets that could be exchanged for a delightful array of wines.

The festival featured various price points and quality levels, showcasing the rich tapestry of offerings in the world of wines.

Participating wineries, private vintners, and speciality shops came together to create a delightful medley of wine choices for festival-goers.

The wine was not the only star of the evening; attendees also had the pleasure of exploring a variety of fresh food stalls, adding to the gastronomic delights of the event.

A generously sized stage at the heart of Eucalyptus Park provided a platform for live music, infusing the air with a lively and enjoyable atmosphere.

Amidst the park’s enormous trees, attendees found respite from the evening sun on Friday, as ample tables and chairs were strategically placed, inviting wine enthusiasts to savour their chosen wines in the pleasant warmth of the evening.

From delightful bodega wines to exquisite champagnes, the festival catered to a wide range of preferences, ensuring that there was something for every wine lover in Albir to enjoy.

Euro Weekly News had the privilege of speaking with Maggie and Billy Burns, a Welsh couple who have made Spain their home.

They were in the company of Dutch friends, all of whom were thoroughly enjoying their evening at the festival. Maggie, with a twinkle in her eye, remarked, “The wine is lovely, and the prices are good too.”

This sentiment echoed the collective enthusiasm of the attendees, who revelled in the delightful offerings of the Albir Wine Lover festival, making it a memorable and successful event for all who attended.