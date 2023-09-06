By Jo Pugh • 06 September 2023 • 14:50

Some of the colouful paintings on display for Benidorm Pride 2023. Credit: Benidorm City Council

The Espai d’Art of Benidorm City Council, located in the lobby of the Town Hall, is hosting the painting exhibition Vibe Arte, by the Bulgarian-born artist Martin Georgiev Binev, which started on Tuesday.

It is part of the programme of events organised in the city on the occasion of the Benidorm Pride Festival, which is expected to attract more than 20,000 people to the city throughout this week, both nationals and those arriving from different European countries.

The mayor of equality, Ángela Zaragozí, was in charge of opening this exhibition in the company of Santos Torres, one of the organisers of “Pride”, and an artist himself.

The exhibition is made up of around twenty abstract art paintings, made with mixed techniques, where Martin Georgiev uses lines, strokes and colours of different tones to express feelings, dreams and emotions, with works that go from the warmest and softest tones to others with strong tones and personality.

It can be visited at the Espai d’Art throughout this week.

During the inauguration, the councillor for equality thanked the organisers of Benidorm Pride for their commitment to also programming cultural events throughout this week beyond the purely festive ones and those to promote the LGBTIQ+ community and encouraged the public to visit the exhibition.

Aside from this activity, the events of the Benidorm Pride Festival are taking place throughout this week, with themed parties, numerous events in the more than 40 ‘gay friendly’ venues scattered throughout the town centre and the ‘Grand Parade’.

The parade/demonstration will be held this Saturday, September 9, and will have the participation of more than twenty floats, vintage cars and motorcycles.

As in previous editions, the Parade will depart at 5.00pm from Rincón de Loix and will travel along Paseo de Levante and a section of Mediterranean Avenue until reaching the Julio Iglesias auditorium in Parque de l’Aigüera, where the main festival of the event will take place.