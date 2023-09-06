Dublin Unveils Memorial Garden For Lost Pets

By John Ensor • 06 September 2023 • 15:53

The new pet memorial gardens in Dublin. Credit: dscpsie

Have you ever wondered where to find solace after losing a cherished animal companion?

Dublin now offers a sanctuary for this very purpose at the Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) newly inaugurated memorial garden.

The garden will officially be opened to the public on Friday, September 8, following a launch event at the DSPCA’s Rathfarnham headquarters on Thursday, September 7.

A Space For Reflection And Remembrance

Initiated in 2021, the project was primarily financed through the generous bequests of individuals passionate about animals. The garden stretches across nearly two acres.

The area is not a burial ground for pets. Rather, it serves as a serene environment for grieving pet owners. A collection of sculptures by various Irish artists embellishes the garden.

DSPCA’s CEO Pat Watt said: ‘The garden is a beautiful way to celebrate the life of their pets while supporting essential animal rescue efforts. Like all charities, the DSPCA is seeing an increased cost of day-to-day operations so all support at this vital time has a positive impact on the animals in our care.’

Supporting The Cause

According to the official site, the DSPCA Pet Memorial Garden is a contemplative space dedicated to those who wish to pay tribute to a dearly departed pet. Your support for the garden aids the DSPCA in their mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome animals that are sick, injured, or mistreated.

Visitors are encouraged to spend time in this peaceful setting, adorned with specially commissioned sculptures and artworks by local artists, to remember pets that have crossed the rainbow bridge.

Honour Your Pet And Help Others

There are multiple ways to commemorate your pet and contribute to the DSPCA Memorial Garden. Each method directly benefits an animal in need:

Bespoke memorial tree with an inscribed ground plaque or stone

Customised memorial bench with an engraved plaque

Wall of Remembrance plaque

Eternal engraved memorial stone

Boardwalk plaque with engraving

DSPCA disc with engraving and placement on pathway

Tailored memorial cards

Plantable memorial cards filled with wildflower seeds