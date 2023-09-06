By Jo Pugh • 06 September 2023 • 11:04

Giving4Giving President, Garr Burr, at the Benidorm shop. Credit: Jo Pugh

Gary Burr, the president of Giving4Giving has invited everybody to enjoy a fantastic charity bash at Jokers Bar in Benidorm on Sunday, October 4 from 1.30pm to 5.30pm.

The bash will be hosted by the famous fundraising duo from Bargain Loving Brits In The Sun, Des and Wayne.

Gary, speaking exclusively to Euro Weekly News, announced that he will donate €1,000 to five charities close to his heart on the day, but the recipients will remain a surprise until he announces them at the fundraising party.

Euro Weekly News spoke at length with Gary, at the Benidorm branch of Giving4Giving.

Gary has six charity shops and a warehouse, and it was only a matter of course to find out why this humble man dedicated his life to helping others.

Born in the UK, Gary lived in San Francisco where he ran a pub. He fell in love and got married, only to be dealt a devastating blow when his wife died from cancer at the tender age of 37.

He had been in the United States for 13 years, but decided to return to the UK, where he stayed for two years before moving to Spain. In those following years, he lost his nan, his mum, his best man, friends and his aunt.

It was, however, his aunt leaving him money that prompted Gary to do something to help others, and with that money he opened his first charity shop, promising to put every cent of profit back into the community.

His first shop opened in La Nucia in 2012, and with the help of volunteer manager Linda Hall, the shop became a success.

He soon decided to open another branch of Giving4Giving, and found a shop in Altea. With an enormous amount of donations coming in, Gary, driven by his charitable spirit, continued opening shops.

Apart from running expenses, everything is ploughed into his cause, and so far his charity has donated over €270,000 to local registered charities.

Every month, Gary donates his profits to charities such as Busy Bees, Gandia Men’s Shelter, and Doggy Angels, among many others. He donates to between 10 and 12 charities in turn.

Gary specifically said he would personally like to thank each and every one of his volunteers, and welcomes anybody who would like to volunteer for a few hours each week.

You can pop along to any branch of Giving4Giving, whose shops are in Altea (two shops), La Nucia, Benidorm, Villajoyosa and Albir. There is also a furniture warehouse in La Nucia. Furniture can be collected free of charge and can be arranged in any of the shops. Giving4Giving will also complete house clearances free of charge in return for saleable items. Gary’s telephone number is 603 137 697.

Well done Gary, you are a credit to the community.

The registered charity number is CV-01-052196-A.