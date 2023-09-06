How To Spot Active DGT Speed Cameras

By John Ensor • 06 September 2023 • 18:13

Speed camera. Credit: Pablo Prat/shutterstock.com

Is your foot a little too heavy on the pedal? Speeding is the most common offence on Spanish roads, according to data from the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT).

As of today, the agency, headed by Pere Navarro, has deployed 2,082 radars across Spain: 1,324 mobile, 666 fixed, and 92 section radars. They’ve also recently acquired 150 new devices to ramp up surveillance, writes OK Diario.

The Illusion Of Fixed Radars

Fixed radars are the vertical, rectangular boxes situated to the right of the roads they monitor. Often, these boxes are empty and merely serve as a deterrent. The DGT is in the process of updating these units, but many drivers still slam on the brakes when they see the warning sign for a radar ahead. This action is not only dangerous but also incurs a €200 fine.

Article 53 of the General Traffic Regulations states, ‘except in cases of imminent danger, every driver, in order to reduce the speed of his vehicle, must ensure that he can do so without risk to other drivers and will be obliged to warn him beforehand, without being able to do it abruptly, so that he does not produce a risk of collision with the vehicles that circulate behind him.’

Gantry Radars: The Tell-tale Sign

When travelling at speed it’s almost impossible to tell if the roadside box contains a camera or not. However, for gantry radars, which are positioned on overhead structures in the middle of the road, spotting an active unit is easier. Just look for a side ladder. If one is present, it’s highly likely that the radar is active, as the ladder allows operators to perform necessary maintenance.

In summary, there are ways to identify if a DGT radar is active. However, the wisest course of action is to always maintain a safe speed, ensuring you’re not caught out and, more importantly, that you’re driving safely.