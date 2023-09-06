By Jo Pugh • 06 September 2023 • 12:01
The items were stolen in Teulada and Benitachell. Credit: Guardia Civil
The Guarda Civil have arrested an individual linked to a string of robbery and theft incidents that occurred in the municipalities of Teulada-Moraira and Benitachell in the Marina Alta.
The operation’s success hinged on the timely alertness of one of the victims and the swift response of the Guardia.
The Guarda Civil received a telephone call on August 20, when a resident of Benitachell reported that an individual was wearing a t-shirt that had been stolen from his home, reported Benissa Digital.
Responding to the alert, a joint team comprising members from the investigation area of the Moraira Guarda Civil, in collaboration with the Local Police of Teulada and Benitachell, swiftly drove to the location of the sighting.
Comprehensive investigative procedures confirmed the suspect’s involvement, not only in the aforementioned robbery, but also in two other thefts committed within residences in Teulada.
He now faces charges of one count of breaking and entering, two counts of theft, and one count of bank fraud. The latter charge arises from his unauthorised use of a stolen bank card to make a payment at a local launderette.
Significant efforts were made during the investigation to recover the stolen property. Numerous items, including technological equipment and clothing, were discovered in open fields near the location of the arrest.
This successful police operation not only culminated in the arrest of the suspected burglar of these crimes, but also resulted in the retrieval of stolen property, which has since been reunited with its rightful owners.
Subsequently, the suspect was presented before Denia court, where he was granted release under certain precautionary conditions.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.