UPDATE: New Spanish Women's National Football Team Coach Named After Jorge Vilda's Dismissal Close
Trending:

Eagle-Eyed Victim Cracks Case As Stolen T-Shirt Leads to Burglar’s Arrest

By Jo Pugh • 06 September 2023 • 12:01

Stolen items recovered by the Guardia Civil

The items were stolen in Teulada and Benitachell. Credit: Guardia Civil

The Guarda Civil have arrested an individual linked to a string of robbery and theft incidents that occurred in the municipalities of Teulada-Moraira and Benitachell in the Marina Alta.

The operation’s success hinged on the timely alertness of one of the victims and the swift response of the Guardia.

The Guarda Civil received a telephone call on August 20, when a resident of Benitachell reported that an individual was wearing a t-shirt that had been stolen from his home, reported Benissa Digital.

The shirt had a unique design, belonging to a football club in Zaragoza, which allowed immediate identification.

Responding to the alert, a joint team comprising members from the investigation area of the Moraira Guarda Civil, in collaboration with the Local Police of Teulada and Benitachell, swiftly drove to the location of the sighting.

Comprehensive investigative procedures confirmed the suspect’s involvement, not only in the aforementioned robbery, but also in two other thefts committed within residences in Teulada.

The apprehended individual was a 19-year-old Spanish man with a prior history of similar criminal activities.

He now faces charges of one count of breaking and entering, two counts of theft, and one count of bank fraud. The latter charge arises from his unauthorised use of a stolen bank card to make a payment at a local launderette.

Significant efforts were made during the investigation to recover the stolen property. Numerous items, including technological equipment and clothing, were discovered in open fields near the location of the arrest.

Guardia Civil recovering stolen items
The burglar had hidden the stolen goods. Credit: Guardia Civil

This successful police operation not only culminated in the arrest of the suspected burglar of these crimes, but also resulted in the retrieval of stolen property, which has since been reunited with its rightful owners.

Subsequently, the suspect was presented before Denia court, where he was granted release under certain precautionary conditions.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Jo Pugh

Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading