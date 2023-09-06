By Jo Pugh • 06 September 2023 • 12:01

The items were stolen in Teulada and Benitachell. Credit: Guardia Civil

The Guarda Civil have arrested an individual linked to a string of robbery and theft incidents that occurred in the municipalities of Teulada-Moraira and Benitachell in the Marina Alta.

The operation’s success hinged on the timely alertness of one of the victims and the swift response of the Guardia.

The Guarda Civil received a telephone call on August 20, when a resident of Benitachell reported that an individual was wearing a t-shirt that had been stolen from his home, reported Benissa Digital.

The shirt had a unique design, belonging to a football club in Zaragoza, which allowed immediate identification.

Responding to the alert, a joint team comprising members from the investigation area of the Moraira Guarda Civil, in collaboration with the Local Police of Teulada and Benitachell, swiftly drove to the location of the sighting.

Comprehensive investigative procedures confirmed the suspect’s involvement, not only in the aforementioned robbery, but also in two other thefts committed within residences in Teulada.

The apprehended individual was a 19-year-old Spanish man with a prior history of similar criminal activities.

He now faces charges of one count of breaking and entering, two counts of theft, and one count of bank fraud. The latter charge arises from his unauthorised use of a stolen bank card to make a payment at a local launderette.

Significant efforts were made during the investigation to recover the stolen property. Numerous items, including technological equipment and clothing, were discovered in open fields near the location of the arrest.

This successful police operation not only culminated in the arrest of the suspected burglar of these crimes, but also resulted in the retrieval of stolen property, which has since been reunited with its rightful owners.

Subsequently, the suspect was presented before Denia court, where he was granted release under certain precautionary conditions.